“You forget your youth, that which, reckless, rises up to betray you. It’s your youth, forgotten these years, that you ultimately regret.” — William Styron, "Lie Down in Darkness."
A lot of public people recently have had cause to regret incidents of their youth. (We lesser-knowns usually have just our private consciences to deal with.) The first test of their mettle is whether they acknowledge the incidents. If they do, the second test is what they do about it.
The governor of Virginia, surprisingly, has a chance to do it right, to make the proverbial lemonade from a particularly sour lemon.
A photo of two fools has shown up on his 1984 medical school yearbook page, one of them repulsively disfigured by shoe polish (or something) to achieve “blackface,” the time-dishonored minstrel-show, Stepin Fetchit-type caricature of African Americans; the other impersonating (one hopes) a Ku Klux Klansman.
Democrat Ralph Northam was elected Virginia’s governor in 2017, and took office in January 2018. A known political commodity, he served three years as lieutenant governor and six years in the state senate. He defeated Trumpesque Republican Ed Gillespie thanks partly to the support of black Virginian voters.
And then this happened. A gut punch to those very voters who put him in office. The photo was published on a conservative website on Friday, Feb. 3, and the immediate consensus was that Northam was, and should be, a goner. All day and night, advocacy groups, state politicians from both parties, the Virginia Legislative Black Caucus, the Virginia House Democratic Caucus, presidential aspirants Kamala Harris and Cory Booker, and outraged Virginia voters demanded his resignation. News crews stationed themselves strategically to receive it.
Making matters worse, Northam flubbed his response. “I am deeply sorry for the decision I made to appear as I did in this photo and for the hurt that decision caused then and now,” he said in a published statement. “This behavior is not in keeping with who I am today.” Three hours later, in a video: “I’m deeply sorry. I cannot change the decisions I made, nor can I undo the harm my behavior caused then and today. I accept responsibility for my past actions and I am ready to do the hard work of regaining your trust.”
Then he changed his story by saying he actually didn’t think he was one of the fools in the photo, he couldn’t remember doing that, but he had done a Michael Jackson impression in blackface around the same time.
Amazingly, throughout the weekend and beyond, he kept not resigning. Critics piled on: U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, both of Virginia’s Democratic U.S. senators. But Northam has persisted. (It helps that the first two elected officials in the line of succession are embroiled in scandals of their own.)
So where does the lemonade come in?
Northam has vowed to undertake a Racial Reconciliation Tour. That’s an okay, if predictable, place to start. But what could be really constructive would be if this were fashioned not as Northam making the rounds and apologizing and listening to his constituents’ outrage, but along the lines of restorative justice.
Real reconciliation comes with dialogue. The principles of restorative justice include COSA (circles of support and accountability), a structured system of conversation meant not just to accuse and leverage apology, but to inform. It’s practiced in Vermont’s restorative justice centers, and has been adopted by some schools for dealing with behavioral problems like bullying.
If a similar approach were taken, and guided by skilled practitioners, Northam wouldn’t just listen and apologize; he would talk, he would reveal, and we could learn things from him. Why do young white men in southern culture embrace the stereotypes of their regional past apparently without reflection? Is humor, more than animus, the intent in photos like the one in his yearbook? If it is, why are they insulated from, deaf and blind to, the hurt it causes? What was it like to be Ralph Northam, a somewhat privileged young man from the lovely but provincial Eastern Shore? What could that tell us about the country we aspire to be?
Typically, shamed public officials are drummed from office and disappear: Sen. Al Franken, Rep. Anthony Weiner, Sen. Larry Craig, presidential candidates John Edward and Gary Hart. Or they affect moral outrage, deny wrongdoing and bull through: Brett Kavanaugh, Roy Moore, Clarence Thomas, Donald Trump, Bill Clinton.
But, there’s a better way. Truth and reconciliation (think Rwanda, think South Africa) comes not with another scalp dangling from propriety’s belt, but with dialogue and greater understanding. There’s an outside chance Ralph Northam can accomplish this.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.