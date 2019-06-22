So what is the real state of our state?
Politicians and pundits can debate where Vermont stands based on bottom lines, ranking and statistics.
But Stephen Kiernan, of Charlotte, has put forth an essay that peels back our state’s biggest challenges and offers a bold solution.
Kiernan suggests the federal government is “not functioning at a level sufficient to address the needs of the day.”
“In addition to the partisan divide, the obstacles of minority rule and unprecedented national debt present impediments to responsive government. In this situation Vermont is uniquely vulnerable, because of its small population and the advanced age of its congressional delegation,” Kiernan writes in the 8,300-word essay titled “Vermont to the Tenth Power.”
Why that title?
Kiernan notes, “Under the 10th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, each state has powers independent of Washington. States do not always have to follow the national model. In the past Vermont has exercised its 10th Amendment rights only episodically — though usually to great effect.”
With more than 100 signatories standing behind his white paper, Kiernan urges “a more strategic 10th Amendment-based approach to governance. Call it state-level activism, Vermont to the Tenth Power — to shield our state from the worst of Washington’s difficulties, to learn from other states, and to strengthen Vermonters’ capacity to determine our shared fate.”
Kiernan not only lays out the factors that are eroding government — partisanship, gridlock, conflicts between branches of government, hate crimes, social injustices — he also provides a compelling account of our vulnerability through a lens of civics.
Kiernan dissects how voting trends in recent elections have affected representation, and how lobbying has come to control decision-making. He also analyzes public consensus (what Americans think about key issues) and the crippling implications of the $22.4 trillion national debt on any plans toward progress.
“The problem is a fractured, polarized and unresponsive elected government in Washington,” Kiernan writes. “Here is the worry: Vermont is arguably the state most vulnerable to this situation. Our state is the most rural, has the second lowest population, and soon will have the oldest population too. More people will be needing services at the same time there are fewer wage earners to support them.”
He argues that Vermont’s aging trend is exacerbated by the declining birth rate. In 2016, only 5,734 babies were born to Vermont mothers — the fewest births since 1857.
“The urgency from demographics grows if you consider certain professions: Today half of Vermont’s lawyers are within ten years of retiring. Imagine what that means if you want to write a will, buy a house, make a contract. The aging is true in other fields, too. The average Vermont nurse is 49. One recent report said our state needs 1,422 more nurses. Shortages are ahead in the skilled trades too, like electricians and plumbers,” he writes.
All of these factors — national and local — point to one premise for Kiernan: Vermont’s influence is waning.
He maintains it can be turned around.
“Turning these ideas into a strategy will require new attitudes about the role of the governor’s office, enlarged responsibilities for the state’s attorney general, increased resources for the Legislature, more focused philanthropy to support the best of Vermont’s nonprofit economy, and above all, new methods of engaging Vermonters in determining the fate of this small, beautiful place where we are fortunate enough to live,” he writes. Vermont can lead again.
His nonpartisan analysis connects the dots that politicians debate (or avoid).
In turn, “The idea of an activist state government does not lend itself more to one political party than another. It is a long-standing tenet of conservatism, for example, that government works best when it is closer to the people. It is also a foundational liberal view that activism is an effective means for collective action and social change. Both are satisfied by exercising the 10th Amendment,” he writes.
“In a democracy, there is no happily ever after. … An activist Vermont will not be free of debate or dispute. Leave quiet to the monarchies and autocracies where dissent is suppressed. Lively disagreement is evidence of a healthy democracy. … In Vermont to the Tenth Power, the difference will be in what people are talking about.”
Every Vermonter should read this essay and conclude for themselves how far we have come, and just how far — potentially — we can go.
Read Kiernan’s essay at https://www.stephenpkiernan.com/vermont-to-the-tenth-power
