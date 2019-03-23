New Zealand made a bold move.
Six days after attacks on two mosques that left 50 people dead, the nation has banned military-style semiautomatic weapons and assault rifles.
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern made the announcement Thursday. In addition, a buyback program will be launched to take existing weapons out of circulation, and gun owners who do not comply will be subject to fines.
“On 15 March, our history changed forever. Now, our laws will, too,” Ardern said. “We are announcing action today on behalf of all New Zealanders to strengthen our gun laws and make our country a safer place.”
Unsurprisingly, the news was met with skepticism and anger here in the United States. The argument is being made that New Zealand does not face the same kinds of threats we do.
We do not subscribe to that point of view.
It is admirable that New Zealand moved with astonishing speed to rewrite gun laws with support from politicians from across the spectrum and many lobby groups associated with gun use.
“There is a general recognition that we don’t need these military-style weapons in New Zealand, so it’s very easy to win cross-party support for this,” said Mark Mitchell, who was defense minister in the previous, center-right government and who supports the ban initiated by the center-left-led Labour Party.
Ardern said the ban covers all “military-style semiautomatics” — defined as semiautomatic guns capable of being used with a detachable magazine that holds more than five cartridges. Parts and accessories that can be used to convert less-powerful guns into military-style weapons are also banned, along with all high-capacity magazines.
The Australian man accused of carrying out last Friday’s attacks had five guns, two of which had been modified into assault rifles, essentially making them military-style weapons.
Ardern noted the time for the easy availability of weapons must end.
“In short, every semiautomatic weapon used in the terrorist attack on Friday will be banned in this country,” she said, adding that the ban takes effect immediately to prevent the stockpiling of firearms while legislation to make it permanent is being drafted.
Granted, New Zealand is not the United States of America. It is a farming nation where guns are often used for controlling pests, or recreationally for hunting and sport. There are as many as 1.5 million guns in the country — one for every three people.
Leaders there acknowledge there are legitimate reasons for people in farming communities to have guns, so exceptions were made for .22-caliber rifles and for shotguns commonly used for duck and rabbit hunting. But these guns can have magazines that hold no more than 10 rounds.
That is not what is banned. The decision amounts to a total ban on the kind of weapons that were used in Christchurch — and in mass-casualty shootings in the United States, such as in Parkland, Florida; Orlando and Las Vegas.
Among gun-control advocates in the United States, there was immediate admiration that New Zealand was able to act so quickly and decisively, and frustration that American lawmakers have not been able to institute even the smallest of gun-control measures, even after 20 first-graders were killed in their Connecticut school in 2012.
“This is what real action to stop gun violence looks like,” Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders tweeted after Ardern’s announcement.
There are some distinct differences about New Zealand’s system.
For one, there is no equivalent of the Second Amendment there. In fact, anyone who wanted a gun for self-defense would be denied a gun license. People who want guns must go through a vetting process and obtain a license first. And, crucially, New Zealand has a unicameral Parliament, where only a simple majority is required to pass legislation. So there is no tangible concern about the government using its powers to expedite the legislation. Only the Council of Licensed Firearms Owners said the ban was not needed.
American gun advocates say the prime minister is an opportunist, who was able to move quickly because the gun lobby in New Zealand was still in shock, and the sentiment was aimed at reform.
And yet there has been resolution, and full-throated support.
It was a bold step, and a necessary one for New Zealand. There are lessons here to be learned.
