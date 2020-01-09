The climate is indeed changing.
It is somewhat ironic that at the moment in his State of the State address when Republican Gov. Phil Scott was talking about how, despite polarizing politics nationwide, all sides need to better listen to one another, a group of protesters from Extinction Rebellion Vermont cut him off.
Scott stood at the podium and listened for several minutes. As did his Cabinet, the members of the Vermont Supreme Court, the entire Legislature, as well as the governor’s guests, the media and members of the public.
Heads in the audience turned back and forth as if at a tennis match, waiting to see what the governor would do, how he would react to the loud demonstration across the room.
He waited and nodded. And he listened. And by not speaking nor reacting in an irritated or menacing way, by not demanding intervention, he was sending a message to everyone in the room: Listen.
In fact, the governor’s action of listening was just as powerful a message as the loud calls for swift action on climate change — a common topic of recent protests.
Earlier in the week, the administration — and much of the media — had been alerted to the impending protest. Security measures for the safety of everyone under the Golden Dome were taken. And outside the State House, as lawmakers and guests arrived to Montpelier, the same group was delivering their message on the granite steps.
When they spilled inside, as expected, they were allowed. One might argue they were welcomed.
A decision had been made by this governor that, assuming that everyone was safe, he was willing to yield one of the most important moments of his legacy to let a climate emergency message be delivered to all Vermonters.
Most governors, and certainly not many Republican governors in this day and age, would not have stood for such an action. But Scott stood, graciously and politely.
And when the message went on repeat, he pulled the plug. But again, not without civility, he actually invited those shouting over him to stay and listen to his address to Vermonters if they so wished, but if they continued to be disruptive, they would have to be removed. Security and police never rushed in.
Lt. Gov. David Zuckerman was forced to adjourn the joint session in order for the protesters to be physically removed.
During that intermission, some lawmakers and onlookers groused about how the disruption had unfolded as it had. They were clearly irritated and uncomfortable, probably for the precedent that it set.
No one at the State House yesterday could remember another time in Vermont history when a State of the State (or a speech of similar import) had been disrupted to such a degree that the speech had to be stopped entirely.
It was historic in its moment and its poise.
Scott’s decision — and it had to be his — to allow the First Amendment to take the stage was symbolic in that he aided and abetted the protest. He must have felt the message needed to be heard. And without joining in the call-and-repeat chant that went on, he was complicit — not in the politics of the moment, but in protecting the rights of the group that had assembled.
It was not appalling; he was not showing cowardice. It was inspiring, and even as he wove the right to protest back into his speech in his call for bipartisanship, open-mindedness and tolerance, he maintained the countenance he has espoused in recent years, condemning hate speech, intolerance and bullying. He kept it civil.
But his decision also probably marked another moment in history: the end of access as we know it.
Thursday’s protest ended peacefully enough with citations issued and general condemnations. It is likely the last time such a decision will be allowed to be made, because Capitol Police and the Sergeant at Arms are not going to risk public safety, nor are they going to allow lawmakers’ work (or governor’s addresses) to be regularly disrupted for political motives.
In the days, weeks and months to come, expect to see changes in security around the State House. Expect more bag searches, and maybe even metal detectors (which is not uncommon to see in the peoples’ house in any other state). There is a review and a report coming.
We have been blessed in Vermont to have easy access to our lawmakers, statewide officials and members of the administration. But that access comes with uncertainty that can no longer be allowed. The next disruption could be on an equally passionate topic but is less of a disruption and more of a mob, minus pitchforks and torches.
This call for climate change, this test of the First Amendment, is more than likely going to change the climate in Montpelier. And maybe not in the way everyone had intended.
