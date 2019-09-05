It should not be too surprising that Sens. Bernie Sanders, of Vermont, and Elizabeth Warren, of Massachusetts, would do well in a debate on climate change.
The vast majority of Democratic candidates have released climate plans, and Wednesday, CNN held a seven-hour town hall with the top 10 contenders.
As Corey Booker noted, “Climate is not a separate issue. … It is the lens through which we must do everything.”
Before the town hall, the 2020 candidates put out their comprehensive visions to combat greenhouse gases and adapt to a warming world, but in front of the cameras, they were tested on their mastery of their own material. The questions came from CNN moderators and audience members, and they ranged from carbon taxes to meat consumption to fracking bans.
None of them compared to an earlier plan put out by Washington Gov. Jay Inslee, who built his presidential campaign around the urgency of combating climate change. Although he wasn’t onstage Wednesday night — he dropped out of the race in August after putting out more than 200 pages of climate change policy, all of it ambitious and detailed — his influence was everywhere.
Washington Post columnist James Downie noted that it was the two most progressive candidates in the race stood out.
“For Sanders, the town hall was a vindication that his $16 trillion climate plan is the benchmark for ambitious responses to climate change: Several other candidates, including Warren, were asked to compare their plan to his,” Downie noted.
Downie sometimes sounds like a Bill McKibben disciple. Recently, in a different column Downie noted, “The urgency of climate change is beyond dispute. The world is warming faster than we previously realized. Unless we cut emissions in half by 2030, scientists expect more heat waves for tens of millions of people. Far greater species loss. Increased water scarcity in some of the world’s most unstable regions. A 10-fold increase in Arctic ice-free summers. And a total wipe-out of the world’s coral reefs. Is it too much to ask that the topic come up more than once per five hours each week?”
Needless to say, Downie tracks the climate change-minded candidates and condemns those who even hint at denying it exists. Downie went so far recently as to give full-throated support of Sanders’ climate plan, even though he acknowledged it was “not perfect.”
The columnist wrote, “ … Sanders recognizes most frequently among the current candidates that climate change threatens poor and minority communities the most, and that large-scale infrastructure and jobs projects, as well as expansion of public transit, are the best routes toward the emissions reductions we need. Oh, and as for spending concerns, the Sanders plan actually aims to pay for itself over 15 years.”
He concluded, “Regardless, when it comes to climate change, Democratic leaders shouldn’t just blanch at a price tag. For decades now, liberals have been offering half-measures on climate and other issues out of fears of political backlash. Too often those compromises have neither helped them politically nor fully solved the policy problem. Saving the planet won’t be cheap or easy; decades of dawdling by past leaders mean that we need radical remedies. Sanders gets this. Too many in power don’t.”
That is why Wednesday’s comprehensive debate on the issue was so important to many Democratic voters seeking a candidate who stands out for what is perceived to be a global crisis — perhaps of cataclysmic proportions.
Downie notes in his analysis of the debate: “If anything, Warren’s biggest problem was how similar she was to Sanders. Again and again she echoed his views on taking on corporations and the urgency of fighting climate change. On nuclear power, where she could have drawn a welcome contrast with Sanders, Warren agreed with him. All of this led to an awkward final question where she couldn’t really explain why her climate plan isn’t as large as Sanders’.”
With Inslee out of the race, Sanders’ plan has become the de facto marker of ambition, noted Vox in its analysis of the debate. Several candidates were asked to compare their plans to his, and most could not … except for Sanders and Warren.
We commend CNN for devoting such a chunk of time to such an important issue. The debate likely was not a ratings giant. And the topic by itself is unlikely to change the course of the primary overall. But it did provide a platform through which our climate emergency could be detailed, discussed, and maybe even a few solutions were offered up for consideration.
And that’s a good thing, and the right start.
