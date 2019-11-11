We commend U.S. Sen. Patrick Leahy on his efforts to renew the USA Freedom Act.
If that effort fails, we could see a seismic shift in the protections afforded our citizenry. And in these tenuous times, it could lead to disastrous results.
Last week, the U.S. Senate Committee on the Judiciary held a hearing on the USA Freedom Act, a bipartisan law that will sunset at the end of this year if Congress doesn’t renew it.
Leahy, a Democrat and the senior member of the committee, is a co-sponsor on the 2019 version of the act along with conservative Republican Utah Sen. Mike Lee.
The two lawmakers are about as far apart as can be on the political spectrum. Fortunately, they both see the value in this renewal.
A lot is at stake.
The USA Freedom Act of 2015 prohibited the wholesale collection of telecommunication records by the government as part of anti-terrorism programs. Those surveillance programs were part of the USA Patriot Act, which was put in place shortly after the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001.
The restrictions enacted in 2015 will be eliminated and the original language of the Patriot Act will be restored if Congress fails to renew the USA Freedom Act in December.
In interviews over the last week, Leahy has said it’s hard to say whether the legislation will be renewed “because the White House is so distracted by impeachment.” However, Leahy said, having the recent hearings where people from both parties noted similar concerns is “a wake up call to everybody,” including the administration and the intelligence community.
We need to ensure that the rights of law-abiding Americans are protected from unwarranted government surveillance, as well as help make anti-terrorism programs more effective, he argued.
“If it’s done, we’re going to have something that’s targeted really against potential terrorists — not something that’s like a vacuum cleaner where you have no idea what you’ve got,” Leahy said.
When introduced in 2015, the legislation reauthorized three objectionable sections of the Patriot Act. The provisions of the Patriot Act that are due to expire next month are the John Doe roving wiretap provision, which allows law enforcement to conduct surveillance without identifying the person or location to be wiretapped; Section 215, or the “library records” provision, which allows the government to gain access to “any tangible thing” during investigations; and the “lone wolf” provision, which permits surveillance of “non-US” persons who are not affiliated with a terrorist group. All three provisions lack proper and fundamental privacy safeguards.
Under the Patriot Act, passed amid demands for new surveillance mechanisms in the wake of 9/11, the intelligence community was allowed to collect business records — anything from a flight manifest to phone logs — as long as those records are “relevant” to a national security investigation. The FBI often uses that kind of authority early on in investigations to help figure out what it should focus on.
But the government also has argued that nearly all Americans’ phone records are relevant to national security because scanning phone records to find links between suspects required a massive database of phone call data. In other words, if you’re looking for a needle, you need the haystack.
That’s wrong.
Critics of the bill have argued the USA Freedom Act would still allow the government to acquire data on a somewhat large scale — perhaps thousands at a time — but supporters of the bill maintained it would shut down the massive phone records and quash any similar programs.
At the time of the original debate in 2015, the ACLU released a statement: “While this bill makes important changes to the Patriot Act to increase oversight of its powers, it unfortunately allows many dangerous provisions to continue. Since its passage nearly a decade ago, the Patriot Act has been used improperly again and again by law enforcement to invade Americans’ privacy and violate their constitutional rights. Rather than allow these provisions to be rubberstamped … Congress should seize this opportunity to make reforming the Patriot Act a priority.”
The four-year extension is up, and the question today is: Should they be lifted?
We say no.
We concur with Leahy and his co-sponsors that the USA Freedom Act is necessary and remains relevant for what we feel are obvious reasons. It requires the intelligence community to be more transparent about how much data it’s collecting, and allows private companies — especially the technology sector — to be more open about how often they turn over information to the feds.
Those civil liberties must be defended. And we are grateful Leahy and others are fighting for them, and we urge Congress to approve the extension for the good of all citizens.
