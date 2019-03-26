The governor is trying to save the internet, and we could not agree with him more that it is the right thing to do.
Gov. Phil Scott joined Govs. Steve Bullock, of Montana, David Ige, of Hawaii, and Phil Murphy, of New Jersey, in a joint letter urging Congress to restore protections afforded by net neutrality at the federal level. Each of the four signatories have previously enacted executive orders to preserve net neutrality within their states.
The stakes are very high.
Last month, Democrats introduced a simple three-page bill that would do one thing: restore Federal Communication Commission net neutrality rules and the agency’s authority over internet service providers — measures that were stripped away by a hugely controversial decision by the agency in late 2017.
This week, the Save the Internet Act passed through a key House committee vote and markup session despite some last-minute efforts by big telecom to weaken the bill.
“Inside the beltway, this is really about maybe five companies,” Rep. Anna Eshoo, a California Democrat, said during the hearing. “Across the country, the American people really get this. National polling shows that Republicans, Democrats, Independents support net neutrality. We’re still in the same old soup pot here. We need to take our lenses off and look across the country.”
Surveys have shown that the vast bipartisan majority of Americans supported the FCC’s 2015 rules and opposed the repeal. However, President Trump’s FCC has been quick to bow to pressure from telecom giants like AT&T, Verizon and Comcast — despite a long history of using their role as natural monopolies to hamstring competitors and shift the burden on subscribers.
FCC Chairman Ajit Pai’s repeal not only ended net neutrality, it dramatically cut back the FCC’s authority over major broadband providers.
With neither competition nor meaningful regulatory oversight to keep them in check, telecom giants will have carte blanche to abuse their roles as internet gatekeepers online, net neutrality activists have repeatedly warned.
To that end, the governors issued a plea to Reps. Frank Pallone Jr. and Greg Walden, the ranking members of Congress who sit on the U.S. House Committee on Energy and Commerce.
The governors wrote, in part: “The loss of internet neutrality principles threatens to increase the cost of accessing and sharing information for America’s citizens and businesses. We urge you to restore the essential protections afforded by net neutrality, and to safeguard the free and open internet.”
In making their case, the governors noted: “(Net neutrality) has never been more essential to modern social, commercial and civic life. Americans across the country expect and rely on the traditional principle that internet companies will not pick and choose what content they can see. Guided by principles of internet neutrality, the information society and local economies have flourished. However, a free and open internet is not guaranteed. It is susceptible to corporate and political degradation, and its protection requires constant vigilance by consumers, market participants and governments alike.”
Net neutrality supporters were unsurprisingly quick to applaud the bill’s progress Tuesday.
“Net neutrality is coming back with a vengeance,” Evan Greer, deputy director of consumer group Fight for the Future, said in a statement.
“Politicians are slowly learning that they can’t get away with shilling for big telecom anymore,” Greer said. “We’re harnessing the power of the internet to save it, and any lawmaker who stands in our way will soon face the wrath of their constituents, who overwhelmingly want lawmakers to restore these basic protections.”
The swell of public support since the 2017 decision has had an effect.
Greer said 300,000 people watched the organization’s livestream of the markup process. That attention “really emboldened the Democrats and shored up the ones that were wobbling,” Greer said.
The FCC’s rules were crafted over a decade of discussion, countless public hearings and numerous court victories for net neutrality supporters.
Despite net neutrality’s broad, bipartisan approval among consumers, telecom lobbyists have continued to encourage stark partisan divisions in Congress on the issue, something that could make the bill hard to pass. The House is one thing; net neutrality faces a tougher uphill climb in the Senate, and would also need to avoid a veto by the president.
In the end, another hallmark of our democracy is threatened by big business and politics. The governor is right to stand up for his state to say anew: Vermont needs an open and free internet.
