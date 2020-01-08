The president has seemingly backed off from escalating a war with Iran. The impeachment trial lingers in the wings, while the presidential election rages on. Around here, lawmakers are back in session, debating the issues of the day. It’s all so daunting.
Yet, the story tracking on social media and our website ...
Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, announced they would “step back as ‘senior’ members of the royal family” and split their time between Britain and North America.
Another youth movement? More anti-establishment posturing?
Well, let the free thinkers be free thinkers, we say. They have everyone’s attention.
The decision was announced on the couple’s Instagram account, and was made “after many months of reflection and internal discussions,” they said. The couple added that they intended “to carve out a progressive new role within this institution” and become financially independent.
Now, that is some serious free thinking.
An Associated Press article this week looks at how the limelight can get complicated for young people who either voluntarily or through circumstances live very public lives.
According to the article, “Those public lives often come with heaping helpings of adult-size sniping. But are children and (young adults) who find themselves under global microscopes still entitled to age-appropriate protection from the harshness of public discourse? And, more importantly, can they handle it?”
And there are the royals, who are even more secluded, watched and admonished.
Though the statement gave no indication of where the couple would spend time in North America, speculation quickly grew that they would go either to Canada, a commonwealth country that they recently visited, or Los Angeles, where Meghan is from.
“This geographic balance will enable us to raise our son with an appreciation for the royal tradition into which he was born, while also providing our family with the space to focus on the next chapter, including the launch of our new charitable entity,” the statement said.
The duchess told ITV last year that her British friends warned her not to marry the prince because of the intense media scrutiny that would follow in his country. But the U.S. television star said she “naively” dismissed the warnings, because as an American she didn’t understand how the British press worked.
“I never thought this would be easy, but I thought it would be fair. And that is the part that is hard to reconcile,” she said. “But (I) just take each day as it comes.”
The bold statement on Wednesday follows months of public steps by Prince Harry and Meghan that were unusually candid by the cloistered standards of the royal family. On a trip to Africa in this summer, the couple spoke in interviews for a documentary about the struggles of royal life and the negative coverage they had received since they were wed.
The ITV documentary “Harry & Meghan: An African Journey” followed them on a recent tour of Southern Africa. Both said they had struggled with the spotlight, particularly because they say much of what is printed is untrue.
And in the fall, they filed a series of lawsuits against journalists’ invasive tactics.
Meghan, in particular, has often been the focus of aggressive British tabloids since she married Prince Harry in May 2018. He said in October that she had been the victim of “a ruthless campaign” by the tabloids, and invoked the history of his mother, Princess Diana, who died in a 1997 car crash in Paris as her driver tried to get away from photographers.
In one interview, Meghan said that she felt intense pressure as a new mother and wife under the tabloids’ glare. “Not many people have asked if I’m OK,” she said. “But it’s a very real thing to be going through behind the scenes.”
During the past year, Meghan and Harry have distanced themselves from some official royal engagements. Last month, for instance, they did not attend the NATO summit reception at Buckingham Palace or Queen Elizabeth II’s Christmas diplomatic reception. Last year, Prince Harry and his wife split from the Royal Foundation, a charity set up in 2009 by Harry and his brother, Prince William, that supports veterans, environmental conservation and mental health issues. They announced that they would start their own charity in 2020, called Sussex Royal, which would focus on community-based projects.
Turns out, being a royal is a royal pain.
Problem is, the new normal outside of the palace is equally daunting.
We’ve got some room here in Vermont.
