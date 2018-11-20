A proposed rule change being pushed through the Federal Communications Commission threatens funding for public access stations nationwide.
The FCC is considering a plan to de-fund community media by adjusting a rule that determines how contributions from cable companies to public-access, educational and government (PEG) stations are counted. Because it’s so arcane, the effort is flying under the radar. The rule was proposed in October. A decision could be made by early January.
That's not a lot of time. And much is at stake. Nationwide, hundreds of PEG stations would be affected.
Most PEG stations are funded through franchise fees collected from cable subscribers in their monthly bills. In many communities, those fees are negotiated, typically every 10 years. In Vermont, PEG stations negotiate directly with cable providers. Charter Communications negotiated contracts two years ago; Comcast is suing the state over its obligations imposed by the Public Utilities Commission in 2017.
Vermont has 25 local access stations that are part of the Vermont Access Network. Combined, VAN members employ about 100 full-time employees, and train and engage hundreds of volunteer community producers.
Combined, they produce more than 18,000 hours of local programming for Vermont every year. According to the VAN website, “It has been conservatively estimated that our 25 community media access centers annually provide over $30 million in services to Vermont’s nonprofit, educators, libraries, municipalities and individuals — giving back to our communities five times the funding provided to us by (cable television companies).”
Among other things, this rule change proposes to define “in-kind” support so broadly that it will allow cable companies to deduct any support against franchise fees, thus de-funding municipalities and community television stations.
For certain, the rules being considered have the potential to drastically reduce cable companies’ funding of Vermont community media centers. Statewide, this could mean millions of dollars annually that now serve the public interest of Vermonters would be returned to cable companies, said Rob Chapman, executive director of ORCA Media in Montpelier.
In testimony before the FCC, Seth Mobley, executive director of VCAM in Burlington, wrote, “Should the fair market value of PEG access to the basic features of the cable system be considered franchise fees, our ability to provide important community programming related to local government, educational institutions, nonprofit organizations, faith-based groups, and other unique and valuable local matters will be irreparably harmed.”
He said the rule change would be “devastating” to his organization, as well as to the tens of thousands of Vermonters it serves. The same would apply to each of the other PEG stations across Vermont.
In a Oct. 29 letter to Ajit Pai, chairman of the FCC, Sens. Patrick Leahy and Bernie Sanders (and nine others) wrote, “In an era of media globalization and consolidation, PEG access stations continue to give viewers critical information about their communities and offer an important platform for local voices. They catalyze civic engagement and they provide invaluable education services.”
The senators urged Pai and the commission members to consider the broader implications of such a devastating move.
The public comment period on the proposal closed Nov. 14, with a handful of municipalities, industry leaders, First Amendment advocates and PEG operators sounding off. A short window of opportunity remains open through Dec. 14, when responses to comments can still be made. After that, the FCC — currently made up of two Democrats and three Republicans, including Pai (a former lobbyist for Verizon) — will make a decision.
The issue of how PEG stations are funded dates back to the Cable Communications Policy Act of 1984, when Congress established laws requiring cable companies to provide up to 5 percent of their gross revenue to support public access.
The companies created the infrastructure to support PEG stations, studios were built, stations started doing more in the community — from covering elections to city council meetings to local sports to local interest shows.
Without this funding, layers of democracy, government transparency and community building could be lost across our nation unless local governments, sponsors or individuals want to pay to keep PEG going.
Cities and First Amendment advocates are poised to fight this rule change. They do not want to risk losing one of any community's most powerful, democratic local resources. This change would signal that cable giants are more important than local communities. And that's just not true.
If you want to have a say, contact members our congressional delegation before Dec. 15 and urge them to ask the FCC to slow the process down long enough for due diligence to be done.
A pillar of our community depends on it.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.