As a matter of course lately, our reporting staff has been taking note of when technology plagues a public meeting.
Just because the coronavirus has most people working from home, it has not stopped municipalities from governing from home, too. Video platforms like Zoom, Skype, Facetime and others are being used by governing bodies in many communities and by state lawmakers and public officials. One interesting development that has taken hold as a result of ease of access is that public attendance is higher in some Vermont community. Boards and committees are doing work with citizens tuned in and contributing, sometimes disrupting the usual flow, and even tripping up the meeting process. Perhaps it is boredom, but we like to believe this surge in attendance is attributable to an interest in civic engagement.
Reporters Gordon Dritschilo and David Delcore have documented how glitches in a virtual meeting can lead to some blackouts, strange sound effects, lagging conversations and changes in how discussions are held and votes are cast.
Reporters tracking coverage at the State House, many of whom are used to the hallway conversations and sidebar gossip from other corners of the building, are relying on cumbersome discussions with large numbers of participants scattered across tiny computer screens or monitors. Journalists like the face-to-face interactions, or to be in the room to read body language. It speaks volumes sometimes.
There have been a few published accounts of boards across Vermont being accused of abusing the technology by muting public discussion, failing to recognize or muting specific attendees, and even using “technical difficulties” as an excuse to abruptly end meetings. Such abuses of power are disrespectful, a potential violation of the state’s Open Meetings Law, and a further erosion of credibility.
Secretary of State Jim Condos noted in March, “Trust in government is at an all-time low. As you can see playing out before our eyes in the news today, integrity is at a premium in times of crisis. Truth and transparency are necessary to effective leadership.”
He went on, “In Vermont, we take great pride in having a government that is more accessible and more trusted than those in other states, but through the years I have seen Americans, including Vermonters, grow increasingly frustrated with those times when they feel like their government is not operating openly and transparently. … A lack of transparency can do real harm to our democracy and can rattle the public’s faith that our government officials are acting in their best interests.”
Because of the pandemic, Condos was one of the first secretaries of state to put forth temporary guidelines to Vermont’s Open Meeting Law in H.681, which was passed by the Legislature and signed into law by Gov. Phil Scott on March 30.
“Responding to the health crisis created by the coronavirus pandemic means thinking creatively, and collaboratively finding solutions which allow our state and local governments to continue doing critical business while responsibly protecting the health and safety of state and local government officials, board members, and the public,” Condos said.
H.681 provides a temporary waiver to the Open Meeting Law’s physical location requirement, enabling public bodies like select boards, school boards or planning commissions to meet and take action by audio or video conference, provided that there are adequate opportunities for members of the public to easily attend and participate remotely.
Based on recommendations by Condos, changes include the requirement that all remote meetings by select boards and school boards be recorded because of the elimination of any physical attendance, and the challenges members of the public may have with technological capability or with using unfamiliar technology to access a meeting.
Also recommended by Condos is the requirement that all meetings have telephone access when feasible, recognizing that not all Vermonters have computers, internet access or technical skills to attend meetings online.
“While eliminating the physical requirement is an extreme measure, it will enable our public officials to follow health and safety best practices during this pandemic and declared state of emergency,” Condos said. “These temporary changes ensure that our government’s critical work can continue, and will bring much-needed relief to state and local government public bodies and officials grappling with this crisis.”
On its web page, Zoom — the online platform that has revolutionized the virtual meeting in the past few months — notes the platform can “increase citizen engagement and education with real-time video communications.”
This may be our new normal, even beyond the pandemic. Technology benefits communities by making it easier for citizens to engage. Community leaders should be embracing both with open arms.
