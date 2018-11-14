You can’t believe everything you see.
Last Wednesday, video of a physical confrontation between CNN reporter Jim Acosta and a White House intern at a presidential press conference caused a stir when Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders cited it as grounds to revoke Acosta’s press credentials.
The problem is, the video does not depict events as they occurred. In reality, Acosta only made brief contact with the woman after she attempted to wrest the microphone from his hand. When he did, he excused himself, saying, “Pardon me, ma’am,” before continuing to press a combative President Trump, who was refusing to answer the reporter’s questions.
None of that is evident from the video in question, which Sanders shared on Twitter after picking it up from Paul Joseph Watson, an editor at the conspiracy site InfoWars. While the involvement of InfoWars immediately raises a red flag, whether or not the video was deliberately doctored is a matter of debate and semantics.
The video Watson shared was a GIF, a low-quality file format with a different frame rate than the high-quality footage captured by the many cameras in the room at the time. When frames are dropped, the resulting video can look sped up and jumpier than the original. Side-by-side comparisons reveal the video is, indeed, missing frames, making Acosta’s movements appear more aggressive.
While Watson maintains he did not intentionally alter the video, the changes in formats, compression and frame rates created an alternate depiction of events in which a reporter physically assaulted a young woman. It’s no surprise the White House, which, through President Trump’s bully pulpit, has repeatedly called the press the enemy of the people, would seize upon that narrative.
We’ve seen this many times before from the Trump administration. From Sean Spicer disputing the size of Inauguration Day crowds to Kellyanne Conway’s defense of using “alternative facts,” this White House has actively contributed to the erosion of truth in political discourse.
More troubling, however, is the administration’s complicity in mainstreaming fringe conspiracy theories from dark corners of the internet. Drawing from that toxic ecosystem, President Trump has successfully crafted an alternate reality for himself and his supporters — one in which the press is not to be trusted and all information is suspect unless he says it’s not. Simply by decrying “fake news,” Trump can effectively dismiss any fact that does not conform to the reality he chooses to present in that moment.
Trump’s attacks on objective reality reached a surreal crescendo in July when he boldly stated, “Stick with us. Don’t believe the crap you see from these people, the fake news. ... What you’re seeing and what you’re reading is not what's happening.”
In this context, the Acosta video is more than yet another attack on the press and the First Amendment; it’s a harbinger of the coming information war where bad actors will employ increasingly sophisticated technology to spread disinformation and propaganda that will threaten to alter our very understanding of reality.
Sanders’ opportunistic use of the video — intentionally doctored or not — is a troubling glimpse of what’s to come.
In an interview with BuzzFeed earlier this year, technologist Aviv Ovadya painted a chilling picture of a not-too-distant future in which highly sophisticated campaigns will sow confusion, doubt and discord with potentially dangerous geopolitical ramifications (http://bit.ly/bf-ovadya).
He warns that artificial intelligence, machine learning and augmented reality technologies are “evolving faster than our ability to understand and control or mitigate” them. The result is more human-like AIs and synthetic audio and videos that will be virtually impossible to differentiate from the real thing.
Adobe, purveyor of the image-altering software Photoshop, is currently working on two new projects that will allow users to seamlessly alter video and audio with similar ease.
Of greater concern is the program built by computer scientists at the University of Washington that successfully turns “audio clips into a realistic, lip-synced video of the person speaking those words.” The videos are remarkably realistic.
Imagine the chaos created by a synthetic video of Vladimir Putin declaring war on the U.S., or the impact on upcoming elections if candidates can create and disseminate compromising videos of their opponents.
Even the specter of such technology can cast doubt on the authenticity of real recordings. Trump did as much earlier this year when he alleged the “Access Hollywood” tape, in which he bragged about sexually assaulting women, was digitally faked.
“You don’t need to create the fake video for this tech to have a serious impact,” computational propaganda researcher Renee DiResta told BuzzFeed in the same story. “You just point to the fact that the tech exists and you can impugn the integrity of the stuff that’s real.”
Such confusion creates what Ovadya calls “reality apathy,” a condition in which people, exhausted by trying to parse truth from lies, tune out and become less informed. Such indifference presents an unprecedented existential threat to democracy that social media platforms, world governments and we in the press are ill-equipped to combat.
As the lines between fact and fiction become increasingly blurred, all parties must work together to find solutions to prevent the malevolent application of new technologies as well as preserve objective, fact-based reality against those who would distort it to their own dangerous ends.
