The opioid epidemic continues to ravage our state.
However, last week some data was revealed that showed significant progress has been made. But lives are still being lost; families are being destroyed; and the effects are being felt across every demographic living in Vermont.
Newly released data from the Vermont Department of Health indicates that state and community efforts continue to slow the upward spiral of accidental opioid deaths. Preliminary data for 2018 shows that 110 Vermonters died from opioid overdoses, up 2 percent from 2017. However, the rate of increase in opioid-related deaths has dropped significantly over the past several years.
“We are slowing the rate of deaths from opioids,” Health Commissioner Dr. Mark Levine said at a news conference last week. “This means more Vermonters are alive today to seek treatment and succeed in their recovery.”
In fact, the rate of accidental opioid-related deaths has gone from a 30 percent increase between 2015 and 2016, to 12 percent from 2016 to 2017, and is now down to 2 percent from 2017 to 2018.
“While this trend is encouraging, every death is a personal and tragic reminder of how far we have yet to go,” Levine noted in a news release.
According to the state, additional findings include:
— The number of opioid-related deaths involving a prescription opioid has remained relatively consistent since 2015. Given that the number of overall deaths increased during this time, the proportion of deaths involving a prescription opioid has significantly decreased (from 41 percent in 2015 to 28 percent in 2018).
— Fatalities involving heroin increased in 2018. Heroin was found in 55 percent of all opioid-related accidental and undetermined fatalities (up from 39 percent in 2017).
— Opioid-related fatalities involving cocaine continued to increase. Cocaine was present in more than 40 percent of accidental and undetermined opioid-related deaths (up from 33 percent in 2017).
State officials attribute the progress to Vermont’s systems of care and community efforts to reach people and get them into treatment. During his administration, Gov. Peter Shumlin made the opioid crisis in Vermont the topic of a State of the State address, putting the epidemic front and center in the minds of policymakers and legislators. Since then, aggressive steps — and funding — have been put in place in the hopes of stemming opioid deaths, slowing addiction rates and allowing for policing and prosecuting those who deal in opioids.
“The data is bearing out that our multi-faceted approach to addressing opioid-use disorder is making a difference,” Levine said. “We know that treating substance-use disorders can reduce family conflict, feelings of depression, anxiety and anger — all factors that can threaten a person’s long-term recovery, and negatively impact their families, loved ones and our communities.”
One of Shumlin’s proposals is truly taking root — the state’s Hub and Spoke treatment system. More than 8,000 Vermonters currently receive medication-assisted treatment (MAT) in state-supported facilities, and 4,000 people received recovery center services in 2018, compared to 2,000 in 2014.
But there are still deep concerns — one might say deadly ones.
Despite the positive trends, health officials are concerned about the ongoing challenge of fentanyl. Fentanyl, which can be 50 times more powerful than heroin, was a factor in 75 percent of opioid-related overdoses in 2018, up from 69 percent in 2017. The number of fatalities involving fentanyl has nearly tripled since 2015.
As Levine noted in his remarks, the opioid epidemic “is a complex challenge that takes a terrible toll on people caught in its grasp. We have all come to truly understand the devastation many Vermonters experience, and we will not let up on our intervention, prevention, treatment, recovery and public safety efforts.”
These are our friends, family and neighbors. Vermont should take note of the progress being made, knowing that as a community, we are making the difference in a big way in the war on drugs.
There is still so much more to do, and there are always concerns that funding will dry up. But we must not allow what is clearly working to be at risk, because there is no chance that the drugs flowing into our little state will just stop.
Making addicts is a cash crop. But it is encouraging to know that some of the steps are slowing the progress that addiction has made.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.