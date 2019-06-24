There’s another way to look at it. We’ve been hearing for three years now about the “criminals” who are “invading” our borders, that they’re “rapists” and “drug dealers” who are “infest(ing) our country.”
Most of us know better. There probably aren’t many saints among the thousands of people who are, it’s true, trying desperately to reach our southern border and gain entry to the U.S. (nor are saints a demographic well-represented among our native-born). But just as the quotes above were voiced by an entertainer — a TV personality announcing his candidacy for president in 2016 — another entertainer last week had a far different take on the situation.
In a statement aired on radio and published online by Time, she said: “At the first sign of armed conflict or persecution, the natural human response is to try to take your children out of harm’s way. Threatened by bombs, mass rape or murder squads, people gather the little they can carry and seek safety. ... These are qualities to be admired. Why then has the word refugee acquired such negative connotations in our times? Why are politicians being elected on promises to shut borders and turn back refugees?”
The speaker was actress and director Angelina Jolie, who also has another identifier: since 2012, she has served as a special envoy of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees. She seems not to conduct herself simply as a figurehead (skepticism about celebrities is always in order), but conveys passion on a political level and empathy on a personal level when she visits with people — often women and children — detained at camps and shelters along their journeys.
Jolie’s remarks last Wednesday were timed to draw attention to an annual event that doesn’t get much recognition. The following day, June 20, was World Refugee Day, so designated by the UN General Assembly in December 2000.
Jolie was careful to distinguish between refugees and migrants. “Refugees,” she said, “have been forced to flee their country because of persecution, war or violence. Migrants have chosen to move, mainly to improve their lives. Some leaders deliberately use the terms interchangeably, using hostile rhetoric that whips up fear against all outsiders.”
But in today’s world, where people are fleeing so many devastating circumstances that are not, technically, war — wrenching poverty, crime and violence in their home countries, and displacement wrought by climate change, which precipitated the conflict in Syria — it’s a distinction without a notable difference.
That was not always so. The High Commissioner for Refugees — the title refers not to an individual but to a department within the UN — derives from the 1951 Convention Relating to the Status of Refugees. That convention strengthened an earlier UN resolution, the 1948 Universal Declaration of Human Rights. These were the years immediately following World War II. Jason Hewitt, in an article published by Time in 2017, wrote that in 1944, even before the conclusion of the war, there were believed to be more than 11.5 million “displaced people” in Europe — Russians, Poles, Czechs, Yugoslavs, French. With the liberation of the Nazi concentration camps, hundreds of thousands of survivors were added to the list, as were Germans displaced by the final, brutal months of the war.
The humanitarian emergency called for an international response, which was one reason for the creation of the UN. Yet there is a disturbing difference between then and now. Black-and-white photos from the mid-to-late 1940s show large groups of people, mostly women and children, struggling across a bleak, ravaged countryside, burdened by their few possessions, gaunt from the deprivations of war. And, being Europeans, they are white.
It seems hard to generate a comparable degree of international, organized compassion for the people fleeing horrendous circumstances today, either in European countries or the United States. The pictures are similar, but the people shown in them are Latin, African and Middle Eastern. And now we hear that the organized — or disorganized — response on our southern border includes confining children, with virtually no personalized, adult care, in warehouses in Texas.
Jolie’s remarks for June 20 were as pertinent to migrants as to refugees.
“It is an illusion,” she said, “to think that any country can retreat behind its borders and simply hope the problem will go away. We need leadership and effective diplomacy. We need to focus on long-term peace based on justice, rights and accountability. ... This is not a soft approach. It is the harder course of action, but it is the only one that will make a difference.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.