Maine Democrat Jared Golden was declared the winner of that state's 2nd Congressional District race Thursday following a historic tabulation of ballots using ranked-choice voting.
Golden, a Marine Corps veteran and state lawmaker from Lewiston, began the day roughly 2,000 votes behind incumbent Republican Rep. Bruce Poliquin. But Golden surged past Poliquin by slightly less than 3,000 votes after the ranked-choice votes of two Independents in the race were redistributed Thursday afternoon.
In addition on Thursday, Democrats flipped another seat in New Jersey after Andy Kim, a former adviser under President Barack Obama, defeated his Republican opponent, a two-term incumbent and staunch ally of President Trump.
The final vote tally in Maine was 139,231 votes for Golden versus 136,326 votes for Poliquin — or 50.5 percent to 49.5 percent.
This is the first time in U.S. history that a congressional race was decided using ranked-choice voting, which allows voters to cast ballots for their favorite candidate but also rank other candidates in order of preference. Those ranked-choice votes only come into play, however, when no candidate wins more than 50 percent of the vote on the initial tally.
Earlier this week, Democrat Kyrsten Sinema defeated Republican Martha McSally to win the Arizona Senate race.
With Sinema's victory to flip the open seat of retiring GOP Sen. Jeff Flake, she becomes the first Democrat Arizona has elected to the Senate since 1988. She will not only be the state's first female senator but will also be the first openly bisexual senator in U.S. history.
Shortly after the race was called in her favor, Sinema wrote on Twitter that she will "be an independent voice for all Arizonans."
All around, these decisions have made these midterm elections that much more historic, and they further solidified Democrats' role in Congress. In both Maine and Arizona, young voters and campaigners were said to be notable in turning the tide.
Former Democratic National Committee Chairman Howard Dean, Vermont's former governor and onetime presidential contender, said he was pleased with the party’s performance in the midterm elections — and not just because it regained control of the House.
A much more important trend emerged, Dean told Yahoo News’ “Bots & Ballots” in a 19-minute interview. “Young people are taking over the Democratic Party, and that’s a very good thing,” the former Vermont governor said.
The shift in Democrats on the national stage is welcome, he said.
“There’s a huge grassroots movement in this country run by people who are mostly under 35,” Dean said. “And they basically did all of the organization.”
That youth movement, according to Dean, puts the party in a much better position than the GOP.
“Republicans, I think, are going to have a terrible time because they’re getting older and whiter,” he told Yahoo. “And that’s not the direction the country’s going in.”
Dean bristled at the notion that the younger crop of Democrats is pushing the party further left than some of his fellow older members are comfortable with.
“That’s complete crap,” Dean said in the interview. “This generation is much more inclusive than we are. They’re very progressive on gay rights and women’s rights. They care very deeply about immigration and inclusion and diversity. But they’re more conservative than we are about money. They also care less about ideology and more about the facts.”
According to political watchers, Dean is credited for creating the archetype for the modern digital campaign when he ran for president in 2004. He maintains Democrats failed to keep their eyes on the ball after Obama’s 2008 election victory — allowing the GOP to erase the party’s long-held tech advantage, he told Yahoo News.
“We’re way behind. Our tech is behind,” he was quoted as saying. “There was a lot of infighting. The states had to fend for themselves. They developed their own way of doing things. And that just doesn’t really work. You really do need a centralized database. So, while we’ve done everything right because young people have come in and taken over the functions from outside, we don’t have the tech thing down yet.”
Dean is correct. The party needs to continue to come together, focus its message, and start developing solid candidates. Democrats, including Dean, have long been criticized for being too passive, too soft and too compassionate when the chips were down.
It would appear, Democrats across the nation are trying to ensure all bets are off.
