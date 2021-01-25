On Monday morning, members of the states press corps got a reality check via email.
A notice, sent by more than 50 current and former state leaders, cautioned journalists about gender bias.
It was humbling, especially for us. Currently, our six full-time reporters are men. The publishers of both newspapers are men. And while we have women in leadership roles, they are far outnumbered by men. Equally shameful, neither newsroom has any minorities currently employed.
We could blame the current make-up of our news team to other factors. But the reality of the situation is: We have no excuse. The shortcoming falls on the shoulders of the newsroom’s leadership.
It is a situation we need to review, address and remedy.
And the reasons why are laid out in the letter to all Vermont news organizations:
“Vermont is the only state in the nation which has never elected a woman to Congress. Only one woman has served as governor. We have never elected a woman of color to any legislative leadership position or statewide office. This is our story and it casts a long shadow on our nationally perceived status as a leader on issues of equality. This month, three legislative leaders were sworn into office: our lieutenant governor, speaker of the house, and president pro tempore of the senate. The lieutenant governor and speaker are the fourth women to hold their respective offices and the president pro tempore is the very first woman. This is cause for celebration,” the letter states.
“Yet, the success of these women is not because the Vermont political system has eliminated sexism and misogyny. They succeeded in spite of the persistence of prejudice, harmful stereotypes and biased thinking that permeates most aspects of women’s lives,” it states.
“There are many factors that contribute to the race and gender disparity at the highest levels of power. The past few years have brought a reckoning on issues of racism and sexism. In many of our lives we are having conversations with our families, co-workers and friends about the impact of these systemic issues. We know this — to achieve a more equitable political system, we must examine all factors that contribute to inequitable power dynamics. The press is but one factor and we write this letter in the hope of starting a dialogue about this important issue,” it states.
And we are embarrassed and grateful for this “indictment” — not just because we see ourselves in the failings noted, but in the overall discussion that needs to happen (and should’ve happened before now).
It is not that different than a request for our news organization to start using gender neutral pronouns when attributing sources. It is something all media (and The Associated Press, which dictates the style and consistency for papers across the globe) need to consider.
We have the right influence.
As the letter writers noted, including former governors Madeleine Kunin, Howard Dean and Peter Shumlin, “News organizations play an essential role in shaping the way the public perceives issues, state agencies, elected officials and candidates. As traditional news sources continue to diminish in Vermont, the remaining organizations are all the more influential in shaping Vermonters’ ideas and understanding of government and politics.”
It goes on: “The public relies on reporters and editors to distill massive amounts of information the average citizen can never hope to collect or digest. With its ability to mold public perception, the press serves just as important a function in our democracy as representative government.”
The notice to the media calls for a more diversifying of the press corps; quoting more women in articles dealing with important issues of the day; avoiding and misogynistic descriptions of women’s appearances.
In addition they stated, “Women candidates for higher office have been described as ‘too aggressive,’ ‘too shrill’ while their male counterparts are described as ‘bold,’ and there is no mention of tone of voice.”
And they pointed out: “Disagreements between women have been described as ‘catfights.’ This is a demeaning description of a disagreement between professional adult policy makers or political candidates.”
“This year, for the first time in the history of our state, women hold all three top legislative leadership positions. There is one woman of color in the senate, and the very first trans woman state representative. Continuing to allow outdated evaluations of their success and worth in terms of stereotypes and casual bias no longer serves as credible coverage,” the letter-writers noted.
Vermont is a small state. For that reason, we are truly blessed with an ability to pivot and make appreciable changes.
The media needed that reality check. We need to do better. These papers, in particular, are very sorry that we had to be reminded.
