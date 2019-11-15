It’s arguable, although the contention doesn’t hold up well to scrutiny, that the United States was founded on principles of morality, justice and a belief in the inherent dignity, value and equality of all human beings. Certainly it’s the story we tell ourselves, and the French did us an enormous favor by crystalizing this fiction on their gift to our country in 1886, the Statue of Liberty. It bears the inscription, “Give me your tired, your poor, your huddled masses yearning to breathe free.”
Indeed, we were a novelty after we had thrown off the bonds of servility to the British Empire and become an independent state not governed by some version of monarchy. We did not (another of our illusions) invent ideals of natural human rights out of whole cloth; the British had established a framework for such conceptions 600 years earlier, under the Magna Carta in 1215. Nevertheless, ours was an experimental venture, creating both a concept and a mechanism for government that was not answerable to a crown.
It was flawed from the outset by the narrow conventions of its time. “Rights” were conferred solely upon male landowners, and while it’s probably unfair to condemn the Founding Fathers for failing to envision modern standards of equal status within society, slavery and the hideous allotment of a three-fifths portion of humanity to enslaved people was unforgivable even then. (It was a crass calculation; without that three-fifths provision Southern states would have lost a third of their electoral votes and representation in Congress.)
In the 231 years since our Constitution was ratified we have stumbled, unevenly, toward a fuller vision of fairness and of human value than our founders imagined, though to their credit, they provided the germ for our ambitions. We’ve ended slavery, abolished the Chinese Exclusion Act of 1882, become more hospitable to Irish, German, Jewish and other immigrants that once were officially or unofficially targeted, and extended women’s suffrage. (Our record vis-à-vis Native Americans remains an unappeased blemish.)
Yet, we are not immune to steps backward — “counter-evolution,” if you will. Witness current limitations upon Middle Eastern (Muslim) émigrés, and the devotion by some to a mute and primitive tool of exclusion, a border wall. It is not, as the current president exhorts to rally his base, a campaign for “open borders” to advocate for legal channels of immigration and inclusion that express the generosity enunciated on the Statue of Liberty and bespeak simple decency.
On Tuesday, the U.S. Supreme Court heard arguments related to the program created by the Obama Administration in 2012 titled Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA). Under the program, applicants who were brought to this country outside of legal channels by their parents, when they were children, were (upon acceptance) granted a reprieve from the trauma of fearing they would be rounded up and deported from what was for most the only home they’d ever known, by U.S. Immigration and Customs officials.
In 2017, President Trump, caught on the horns of a dilemma of his own making — that is, rigid opposition to any hint of immigration flexibility plus an obsessive drive to erase any trace of Obama’s legacy, but also widespread (though not universal) public sympathy for children who had not made that choice on their own — announced that he would end the program. Trying to have it both ways, he told ABC News that the Dreamers (as DACA recipients are called) “shouldn’t be very worried. I do have a big heart. We’re going to take care of everybody. We’re going to have a very strong border… We’ll be coming out with policy on that over the next period of four weeks.”
No such policy ever ensued. In fact, Obama took the executive action of creating DACA precisely because a Republican-controlled Congress would not entertain any such humane resolution.
It can escape no one’s notice that a president who turns to executive order to satisfy nearly every whim — overturning environmental rules, rolling back regulations — objects to the “illegality” of Obama’s order. Solicitor General Noel Francisco, arguing the administration’s case, contended that DACA is not only illegal but also bad policy. Observers reported that the court’s conservative majority — another creation of Trump’s, and of Mitch McConnell’s — seemed unmoved by arguments that Dreamers have contributed to the U.S., as students, as young professionals, as soldiers, as taxpayers.
There are only some 700,000 DACA claimants. They are not a regenerative breed; if permitted to remain in the U.S., their children would be native-born citizens. Their numbers, inevitably, will dwindle. What’s the big deal?
A ruling is expected in June. If predictions hold true, it might as well be June 1788.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.