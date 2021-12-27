Next Monday, most Vermont schools are scheduled to return.
Except that we find it hard to believe there won’t be another spike in COVID cases after this holiday week. Nearly every Vermonter already seems to know someone, or has encountered someone, who tested positive over Christmas.
We suspect we are going to need a lot more rapid tests to ensure the safety of our children and educators. Because in less than a week, we are putting thousands of people — including some unvaccinated children — back into our school system despite the fact that many families traveled or hosted guests from all corners.
COVID, it is that gift that keeps on giving. But this is hardly a laughing matter.
On Monday, the Health Department reported new COVID-19 case counts for Thursday, Dec. 23, through Sunday, Dec. 26, on its online dashboard, as updates were not made over the Christmas holiday weekend. New community-specific data will be released later this week, and the governor is likely to address the latest trends at his news conference on Tuesday.
A total of 1,428 cases were reported for those four days, the highest being 641 on Thursday. Friday’s count was 304 cases with an additional 244 and 239 reported for Saturday and Sunday, respectively, according to the state Department of Health. The state’s seven-day average test positivity rate is now 5.1%.
One death was reported for the four-day period for a total of 461 for the pandemic. Also as of Monday, 62 Vermonters were hospitalized with COVID-19, with 15 of those in intensive care.
In looking at the latest trends for community spread, Chittenden County leads the state with just over 1,600 cases reported in the past two weeks through Sunday, according to the health department data.
Our hospitals are to capacity. There are no guidelines for what the return to schools looks like, or what the implications of so many positive cases might be. We are halfway through an academic year that many Vermont educators feel is worse than last year. They are exhausted.
Unfortunately, it does not appear there is much relief in sight.
Schools are going to be in a pickle when they reopen. Test to Stay works until schools get overwhelmed and can’t keep up. (Before the break, some Vermont schools had to close because they could only manage testing for a maximum of two classrooms at a time.) No doubt, you’re going to see positive cases in families that are going to impact multiple classrooms.
Currently, there are not enough rapid tests available to arm school and health officials with data. It will all really need to be collected as everyone comes together again.
Originally, we were going to suggest that the state postpone reopening the schools by a day to allow for more access to testing. But one day may not be worth the trouble.
Then we had another thought: What might be worth the trouble, and improve the chance of a safe return is if the Agency of Education mandates Vermont schools move to remote for a week and encouraged families who traveled or were exposed to individuals who tested positive to quarantine.
But that won’t happen. It can’t. It adversely affects child care and parents who need to be at work. And teachers would hate it too, because it would make for a rough transition (and most kids likely did not bring home their Chromebooks for the holiday break.)
So, we fall back on an old standby: Encouraging everyone to do the right thing.
In this case: Get tested.
According to the state’s website there are sites distributing test kits Tuesday and Wednesday. There will be two test kits per car — or person walking in — available until all the test kits have been given out. There is no registration for these free tests, which are for Vermont residents. The tests will be handed out on a first-come, first-served basis. Each kit contains two tests.
The locations, which begin distribution at 8 a.m. and continue until test kits have been given out, are: Bennington’s Agency of Transportation, 359 Bowen Road; Colchester’s AOT, 5 Barnes Avenue; Dummerston’s AOT, 870 US Route 5; Mendon’s AOT, 61 Valley View; Newport’s AOT, 4611 US Route 5; Springfield Fire Department (Dec. 29 only, starting at 9 a.m.) 77 Hartness Ave.; St. Albans’s AOT, 680 Lower Newton Road; St. Johnsbury’s AOT, 1098 US Route 5; and White River Junction’s AOT at 223 Beswick Drive.
You can also visit www.healthvermont.gov/covid-19/testing/where-get-tested#dec23 to find out where you can still make an appointment to get tested around Vermont.
Do the right thing for our kids, our educators and the well-being of the state. It could be a rough start to 2022 if you don’t.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.