The following editorial appeared one year ago today. With one adjustment, we allow the message to speak for itself — again.
The week is upon us. The reset button gets pushed, and we all make a list of things we are going to resolve to do better than we did the year before.
Our advice for 2020 is easy: Be kind.
It sounds preachy, and it is meant to. Preaching is necessary when behavior needs adjusting, when something is absent from our daily lives.
No matter where we are, we must be mindful of the needs of others. We need to consistently and constantly be introducing compassion into how we interact, and how we conduct ourselves.
We have been lacking as a society. It is easy to cast blame (something else we should probably resolve to do less of) on schedules, devices, pressures put upon us by bosses, family and circumstances.
But we are all individuals, capable of making our own choices; the decisions we make every day are our choices — not those foisted upon us by others.
And if we can change the discourse in all of our daily interactions, perhaps that will migrate up to — or pay forward — to the layers of people who make decisions (business and political, mostly) to use our example in order to be more thoughtful, reasoned or measured.
Each day, on these pages, on television, across social media, and “just being,” we see more evidence of callousness and judgment. We witness more bullying and arrogance. We are surrounded by thoughtlessness and meanness. That has become the new normal — one that does not mesh well when communication and interaction is fundamental.
So what can we do, specifically?
First, be helpful. That can mean something as simple as holding the door for someone and as far-reaching as offering to pay for groceries for a friends or colleague who is struggling (regardless of the reason).
Next, we must be courteous toward one another. We need to say “thank you” more, which means we also should be saying “please” more when we need something. It means not choosing a device or a conversation, or posting a photo instead of sharing it with the friend next to us.
We need to listen to one another more. We need to hear what they are saying, interact accordingly, and offer solutions, when necessary. It is not up to us to necessarily fix the problems of others, but it is imperative that we are acknowledging the things that pain others around us.
See the glass as half full — not half empty. That means putting smiles and laughter out to the world in such a way that they carry happiness. Let humor soften the rough edges of life, and allow cheerfulness to carry the day farther than the anchor’s weight of problems.
Don’t worry about stuff. We all have stuff. Most of us probably have too much stuff. But it is the simple things in life — family and friends, music and games, sharing and caring — that have the most value. You can have the nicest “thing” but it only matters if you have people with which to share it. And there is no question, that making the time to be with someone matters more than some “thing.” We all want to feel important and remembered. We all want to be a part of a bigger part of our community — not a “friend request” or a regular “like.”
We need to judge less, and be mindful of how we use language, how we infer tone, and give a bit more thought to what we say. We all can point to instances where things we have said (and, yes, we all have done this) was misinterpreted or conveyed a naivety that ended up hurting the feelings of others around us, most likely someone down on their luck or at a disadvantage. We need to think before we speak, but when we speak, we must speak from the heart.
And when those ideas are out there, we must be civil when it comes to disagreeing or debating. Perspective is not about being right or wrong, it is about how the puzzle pieces of people’s beliefs fit into society as a whole. That requires understanding, and allowing for points of view we do not to subscribe to also fit into our lives. It is how we learn, adapt and grow.
We need to be brave enough to stand up for injustices — big and small. We must lift each other, not push each other down — or around. We must fight for the rights of all people, of all classes, of all demographics. In the end, we are all in this together.
And we need to be accepting of our own mistakes and missteps made by others. Mistakes are at the root of where the lessons lay. They are where we become stronger, wiser and, ultimately, better people.
This is the week that we make promises to ourselves about how we will do better, more balanced, more secure within ourselves.
Being kind — through and through — will solve a lot of the world’s ills.
It’s about time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.