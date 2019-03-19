If Rutland City Public School Board commissioner Michael Blow wants to be a helpful ally to students and parents of color he serves, he needs to choose his words more wisely. At a school board meeting last week, Blow, in a well-meaning but misguided attempt to demonstrate his personal experience with racism, stated he had been called a “n*****-lover” because he befriended African Americans while serving in the military.
We’re not here to single out or publicly castigate Mr. Blow; rather, we are hopeful his words, which were said in response to a student-led proposal to raise a Black Lives Matter flag on the Rutland High School campus, can serve as a teachable moment for all would-be white allies.
Being an ally isn’t easy. It takes more than simply declaring you’re not racist or proclaiming you have black friends. It requires listening with open ears and an open mind, and demonstrating a willingness to gracefully acknowledge and address our own shortcomings when they are pointed out without resentment or defensiveness.
Being an ally means knowing when to speak up, whether it’s calling out the racist language, attitudes and behavior of family and friends — even when it’s “just a joke” — or challenging the systems of power that direct oppression and violence toward people of color.
Just as important, it means not making it about ourselves and our experiences. It’s knowing when to stop speaking and when to act in quiet solidarity in order to create space for people of color to speak for themselves. Similarly, we should resist playing the role of savior. Instead, we should be deferential and make ourselves available to assist in whatever way we are needed and directed.
Being an ally means not minimizing the experiences of people of color by downplaying their concerns or, in this case, countering the Black Lives Matter movement with “all lives matter” rhetoric. The argument confuses focus with exclusion. Saying one thing matters does not imply that all other things do not.
As a law professor who was challenged by a student for wearing a BLM shirt explained, context is key, suggesting there are implicit words preceding the “Black Lives Matter” rallying cry: “Because of the brutalizing and killing of black people at the hands of police and the indifference of society in general and the criminal justice system in particular, it is important that we say that (black lives matter).”
At this particular moment in history, the focus is on black lives for all the reasons listed above. To address this crisis in no way diminishes the struggles of other groups. Perhaps a better way to think of it is “black lives matter, too.”
Finally, being an ally means being unafraid to make mistakes. When we inevitably mess up, we should learn from the experience with grace and humility. We should not shut down or disengage. The lives of people of color are more important than white feelings. We are capable of handling a little short-term awkwardness if it makes us better in the long term.
The Rutland School Board should support the effort to raise the Black Lives Matter flag at RHS. Like all flags, it is a symbol: a symbol of inclusion, of respect, of empathy. In an overwhelmingly white state like Vermont, it is also a symbol of allyship. For Rutland in particular, the flag sends a powerful message of inclusivity and welcomeness in the wake of several years of divisiveness fueled by anti-refugee sentiment. But all that symbolism is rendered meaningless if students, parents, faculty, staff, administrators and the community at large do not meet the challenge posed and act as allies in good faith.
