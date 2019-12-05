In the days leading up to Thanksgiving, we put out a post on social media asking what traditions folks had for the holiday. The responses ranged from “Ignoring your stupid rag” to “Picking fights with family.” A few people responded with some nice thoughts, and then they were immediately pounced upon and mocked by online bullies. After that, no one seemed to respond at all.
We took down the post, and then, a few days later, reposted the same question. We got one response. One person reached out to us privately to say, “You probably shouldn’t put things like that out there. Everyone is afraid of getting beat up online. That’s the world we live in now.”
Our role is a very public one. It is our job to be a representation of the community we serve. That means the good, the bad and the ugly. But another big part of our job is to serve as a sounding board for individuals to offer ideas and opinions about the issues of the day. Both of those roles (Freedom of the Press and Freedom of Speech) are protected.
Yet, “That’s the world we live in now” would imply the bullies are winning.
That is not right.
We should be able to agree to disagree. However, everywhere we turn right now, there are extremes: black or white; us or them; win or lose. The gray area in between is the fertile ground on which discussion and debate takes root. It’s also where the majority can be found — a majority that can’t be heard over the shrill screams of the extremes.
What is called into question is the kind of conduct that suggests picking fights is OK; that disagreements are wrongheaded; that all-or-nothing offers reasonableness.
Where is the civility?
We’re not just talking “formal politeness and courtesy in behavior or speech.” We’re talking about reason.
A “Civility in America” survey conducted in 2016 found 75% of Americans thought incivility had reached crisis levels, and 56% expected it to increase. Stress is, without doubt, one of the biggest catalysts of incivility. In fact, faculty everywhere are being asked to teach more students and produce greater results with less time and even fewer resources. At a time where our ideological divides can seem overwhelming (and expect more of that in 2020), how do we maintain civility?
The University of Massachusetts, which has been studying the erosion of civility, has been looking at ways we, as a society, can re-integrate civility into everyday life.
“A civil discussion is the free and respectful exchange of diverse ideas. This doesn’t mean we all have to agree, but it does mean we must disagree respectfully. Practice active listening: give others the opportunity to state their opinions, without interruption,” one UMass study concludes.
That means swallowing the bitter pill that there is a possibility you may be wrong, you don’t know, or that there may be some good in others’ criticism or ideas.
In addition, the study suggests, when engaging in conversations around difficult topics, the age-old adage “choose your battles wisely” has never been more apt. “Is this the best time and place for a discussion which may become heated? Consider the possible outcomes: will it help or hurt yourself or others, will the criticism be constructive? You can always change the subject or excuse yourself. While eschewing politics in the workplace can be a full-time job, these self-reflections relate to almost any interpersonal communications ...”
In addition, the study recommends a very simple charge: Ending incivility is everyone’s responsibility.
That means calling online bullies out (or writing an editorial about a need for more civility). By definition, an “upstander” is someone who recognizes something is wrong and then acts to put it right.
“An upstander holds individuals accountable for their actions and actively promotes an environment where all individuals feel safe and supported. This can be achieved by keeping your poise and being assertive. By expressing yourself with determination and politeness you may not stop the perpetrators of bad behavior, but the visible support you have shown can have more impact than you realize,” the UMass team suggests.
And this is the best time of year to lead by example, express gratitude, turn over another leaf and be more open-minded.
“Being grateful asks us to notice that which is already present; from the smallest moments of beauty to the grandest of our blessings, as opposed to what one might want. Gratitude is a focus of attention, which we can intentionally cultivate daily, and studies have shown we can increase our well-being and happiness by doing so. In times of stress, gratitude makes us more resilient, and can uplift us and others,” writes Yasmin Carter, an assistant professor at UMass Medical School.
Because political polarization in the U.S. is not going away in the next year. Whether as a cause or an effect, standards of behavior in the public and political spheres will plummet.
We have the ability to enjoy learning from one another, rather than fighting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.