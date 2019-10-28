This week kicks off Secretary of State Jim Condos' fifth biennial Transparency Tour across the state.
Into November, Condos and his team will be providing training and facilitating discussion on Vermont’s transparency laws, the state's Public Records Act and the Open Meeting Law.
As watchdogs of our communities, we (and media across Vermont) are grateful for the work that the secretary and his staff do on this front.
“Vermonters deserve openness and transparency in government. By educating municipal and state employees, elected officials, and engaged residents on the requirements of government under Vermont’s Open Meeting Laws and the Public Records Act, I hope to help government officials of all stripes better serve Vermonters,” Condos said.
To view a recent conversation with Condos on this topic, go to https://youtu.be/Usl0xmYTldg.
Government officials at all levels, from local volunteer board and commission members, to elected officials and state employees, and interested members of the public, are invited and encouraged to attend.
In addition, for the first time, the Transparency Tour will include an overview of Vermont’s election procedures, and the steps the Secretary of State’s office is taking to ensure the integrity and security of our elections, titled “Defending Our Democracy.”
With the 2020 elections just around the corner, Vermonters increasingly want to know that their votes are safe, secure and will count on Election Day.
All events will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Dates and locations are as follows:
— Oct. 29, Williston Town Hall, 2nd Floor, 7900 Williston Road.
— Nov. 5, Rutland Free Library, Fox Room, 10 Court St.
— Nov. 6, Barre Town Offices, 149 Websterville Road, Websterville.
— Nov. 7, Ilsley Public Library, Community Room, 75 Main St., Middlebury.
— Nov. 13, Brattleboro Town Hall, Selectboard Meeting Room, 230 Main St.
— Nov. 14, Stowe Town Hall/Akeley Memorial Building, 67 Main St.
— Nov. 20, St. Johnsbury Athenaeum, 1171 Main St.
— Nov. 21, St. Albans Town Hall, 579 Lake Road.
Condos, a former city councilor in South Burlington for some 18 years, has been a longtime proponent of transparency and openness in government.
The problems remain constant, which is annoying to the public (and the press).
One of Vermont's laws requires governments to publicize when officials are gathering to meet — and unless they’re discussing real estate acquisition, personnel or litigation, the meetings are open to the public.
Some officials bend those criteria to hold discussions in private to achieve the outcome they want or to avoid hard debates with members of the public. That’s wrong, illegal in fact, and such tactics deprive citizens (and the media) of seeing how the process is working, or isn’t.
Condos has made it a mandate of his office to ensure public officials serving Vermont are educated regarding open meeting laws (and the open records laws). He and his staff regularly field questions — from towns, cities and the media.
Vermont’s open meeting and public record laws are not difficult to understand, even if sometimes burdensome for public officials; however, by adopting an open government mindset and foregoing the all-too-pervasive “deny first” mentality, much of the work is already done. Unfortunately, not every government official shares this perspective, and oftentimes costly legal fees prevent ordinary Vermonters from pursuing access to the records that they are entitled to.
That kind of effort by Condos and his crew is appreciated and a service to us all, especially at a time in our history when it is easy to dismiss facts as irrelevant and purposefully attempt to undermine the work of the media and well-meaning citizens.
It is important to realize these laws are not written for the benefit of the media. They are a guarantee the general public has access to government information, not just the journalists who often work on the public’s behalf.
Laws mandating that government records cannot be maintained in secret, government meetings cannot be held in private and government actions cannot be taken without public knowledge serve us all well. We would be remiss in not acknowledging the importance of those laws to the functions of our society, while in doing so, perhaps subtly reminding all those in government service of their existence and intent.
This is important work for all Vermonters.
