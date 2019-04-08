On a cold winter night in March each year, several hundred people in the Burlington area get a taste of what homelessness feels like. It’s brief — just one night (this year the event was held twice) — and they’re not really on the streets. They’re participants in a fundraising event called “the Sleepout” for Spectrum Youth & Family Services, a nonprofit that provides assistance to at-risk, often homeless people in their teens and early 20s. A primary site for the Sleepout is the lawn of the Unitarian Church on Pearl Street.
It’s not a lot of fun for the volunteers, and it’s not comfortable (this isn’t well-provisioned winter camping).
“It gets miserable,” Spectrum’s executive director, Mark Redmond, said in a 2017 interview. “If you sleep an hour you’re lucky.”
But it’s enlightening, and that’s the point.
“This experience really educates you about the circumstances people are in,” a volunteer recounted. “They haven’t had a meal, there are noises, people walking by; they’ve had to move around all night to stay safe; they’re exhausted.
“One night is not like being homeless,” the volunteer admitted, “but this really resonated with me. It’s something I’ll take with me forever.”
Unfortunately, public governmental policy — in regard to housing, food assistance, work training, childcare and certainly immigration — is generally made by people with little or no experiential understanding of the social conditions they’re attempting to address. That’s not to castigate them as paper-pushing “bureaucrats” or cold-hearted politicians; it’s merely stating the fact that policy is usually crafted by people whose expectations of conduct and norms were forged under relatively privileged and protected middle- or upper-class circumstances.
This was demonstrated again with the recent proposal from the Trump Administration to harden the work requirements for so-called ABAWDs — “able-bodied adults without dependents” — who receive food stamps through the federal Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP. Those requirements compel such recipients to work or participate in job training or volunteering for 20 hours a week, or they will lose their food stamps. (They only get food assistance for three months in a three-year period anyway.) Currently, though, there are waivers in several states, including Vermont, that provide more flexibility.
The administration’s changes would reduce or eliminate some of those waivers. Experts in the field project that some 750,000 Americans could lose their SNAP benefits. In Vermont, estimates vary widely because of the uncertainty over waivers, but hundreds and potentially thousands could be affected.
There are reasons to question the motivation behind the proposed rule changes. The New York Times has reported that the administration wants to cut $21 billion from the federal deficit over the next decade (a deficit exacerbated by the GOP’s December 2017 tax cuts). But Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue, whose department oversees the SNAP program, claims a more altruistic purpose.
“Long-term reliance on government assistance has never been part of the American dream,” he said. “Moving people to work is common-sense policy, particularly at a time when the unemployment rate is at a generational low.”
The unemployment rate argument cuts both ways: it could just as easily mean there are fewer jobs available for unskilled, hard-to-employ laborers. But, even granting Perdue’s sincerity, people much closer to the issue than he and the president he serves contend they are out of their depth.
A consumer-economics professor at the University of Illinois says there’s no evidence that people are “ripping off the system.” To the contrary, he argues, people who are relieved of the anxiety of wondering where their next meal is coming from are better prepared to work, if they can.
National Public Radio interviewed a recipient in Baltimore whose criminal record and injured leg make it difficult to find a job. And he — much closer to “the street” than Sonny Perdue and, obviously, Donald Trump — cited homelessness, mental illness and drug addiction as reasons that others contend with hunger. Nevertheless, he added, “Everybody I know wants to work. Everybody.”
Privation is a fact of life for Americans who are homeless, who may have rudimentary jobs but can’t afford food without government assistance, and for refugees fleeing crime and violence in Central America inconceivable to U.S. policymakers. Those who advocate for humanitarian remedies are often dismissed as “bleeding hearts” (with the word “liberal” pejoratively attached). But, arguably, they’re the ones proposing practical solutions: policies that address human needs instead of blindly demanding that people surmount them or take a hike.
Maybe next March, Trump and Perdue should spend a sleepless night on the lawn of Burlington’s Unitarian Church.
