Today is Town Meeting Day. For Vermonters, it represents one of the tenets of local democracy. Citizens get to vote on budgets — and issues — that shape the direction of their town. It is representation in its most local form.
Yet, very few Vermonters actually attend town meeting, or vote on local budgets. Yet it is that very spending — on schools and municipal operations — on which tax rates apply. And the number of people participating in town meeting seems to be dwindling over time.
That decline is alarming, both from the point of view of local engagement, and because of the lack of civics behind which those decisions are made.
It's part of a sad trend. Only one in three Americans, or 36 percent, can actually pass a multiple choice test consisting of items taken from the U.S. citizenship test. This poll shows that traditional methods of teaching American history — memorization of dates, names and events — have not been effective.
Coincidentally, Vermonters are actually better at U.S. history than most Americans.
"Among all 50 states and the District of Columbia, Vermonters were the sole group able to pass the multiple-choice test," according to a statement from the Woodrow Wilson National Fellowship Foundation, an education nonprofit organization based in Princeton, New Jersey.
Vermont had the best scores, with 53 percent of those surveyed earning a score of 60 percent or higher in civics, according to foundation spokesman Patrick Riccards.
Wyoming was four points behind Vermont, followed by South Dakota, Montana and Virginia.
Louisiana earned the lowest score with 27 percent able to pass the 20-question quiz. Kentucky, Arkansas, Alabama and Mississippi were barely higher. There are 100 questions on a real citizenship exam, not including oral questions.
The poll of 41,000 U.S. residents included 300 Vermonters. The Woodrow Wilson National Fellowship Foundation organized the survey of questions that could be found on any U.S. citizenship examination.
The survey found only 15 percent of American adults could correctly note the year the U.S. Constitution was written and only 25 percent knew how many amendments there are to the U.S. Constitution. Further, 25 percent did not know that freedom of speech was guaranteed under the First Amendment, and 57 percent did not know that Woodrow Wilson was the commander in chief during World War I.
“American history education is not working, as students are asked to memorize dates, events and leaders, which the poll results shows are not retained in adulthood,” said Arthur Levine, president of the Woodrow Wilson National Fellowship Foundation. “Based on our research, this is not an issue of whether high school history teachers are adequately prepared or whether kids study American history in school. The answer to both questions is yes. This is an issue of how we teach American history.”
According to the study, Vermonters claiming they were "natural-born citizens" made up 96 percent of those surveyed. College educated residents made up 38 percent and high school graduates 30 percent of the total.
In published reports last week, Secretary of Education Dan French responded to the poll results Thursday as he traveled across the state visiting with educators. French wrote that he is constantly "impressed by the innovation and excellence" by Vermont educators when teaching American history and global citizenship.
The fact that U.S. citizens are bad at civics is pretty well established in popular culture, but the survey shows scores might soon become even lower in another generation.
"Even more disturbing, only 27 percent of those under the age of 45 nationally were able to demonstrate a basic understanding of American history," the nonprofit group stated.
Almost half of the polled adults in Vermont state they were under 45.
The "waning knowledge of American history" motivated the Woodrow Wilson Foundation to try to find ways to bridge the gap. The organization intends to provide high school students "with an interactive digital platform" to get kids of all learning abilities interested and engaged in U.S. history inline with national education standards.
In the end, learning history makes us better citizens. It teaches us about patterns, signs and factors that shaped decisions. At a local level, we need that awareness just as much as understanding why history matters.
It comes down to being the best citizens we can be for our towns and nation.
