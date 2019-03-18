May history not repeat itself.
Bill Clinton, George W. Bush and Donald Trump all were born in 1946 — Clinton on Aug. 19, Bush on July 6, Trump on June 14. Thus, they are members of the famed Baby Boom Generation. They were 21 during the 1967 “Summer of Love” in Haight-Ashbury, 23 when Janis Joplin, the Dead and Jimi Hendrix, among others, performed at Woodstock in August 1969 (technically, Clinton turned 23 the day after the festival ended), and 22 during the 1968 Democratic National Convention in Chicago, when thousands of their contemporaries protesting the Vietnam war and the machine politics that thoroughly marginalized their voice were attacked by police in what the Walker Commission later determined had been a “police riot.”
The Boomers were an unprecedented generation — the first to unrelentingly, and in the long run (too long) successfully challenge a major American war; the peace-and-love generation, stuffing daisies into the rifle barrels of National Guardsmen standing watch over their peaceful protests at the Pentagon; drivers of the environmental and back-to-the-land movements; visionaries of everything whole, natural and pure, from whole foods to holistic health to the Whole Earth Catalogue. They were going to change everything.
It didn’t exactly work out that way. Of course they were not all cut from the same cloth; no generation is or could be. But observe the three above-mentioned individuals who ascended to the pinnacle of political power in the U.S. Clinton (1993-2001) was an extraordinarily compelling speaker, who annunciated humanitarian and egalitarian principles but governed with almost no principles at all.
At the first blush of Republican resurgence, when they reclaimed control of the House of Representatives in the 1995 elections, he kicked off his 1996 State of the Union address by copping their message: “The era of big government is over!” Lasting emblems of his administration were mass incarceration that unequally targeted African-Americans, and putative (and punitive) welfare reform.
Next came Bush (2001-2009), an incapable man who, manipulated by Vice President Dick Cheney, lied and deceived his shell-shocked, post-9/11 populace into an invasion of Iraq. (Though let’s be honest; the signs of deception were everywhere, and should have been heeded by more than the minority of elected officials, journalists and activists who sought to warn us.) The horrible consequences of that invasion — unleashing chaos in an already precarious Middle East — remain with us and, more dreadfully, with those nations today.
Bush and Cheney learned not a single lesson from their generation’s Vietnam fiasco — not about “The Arrogance of Power,” as Arkansas Sen. William J. Fulbright described it in his book of that title, nor about heeding and amending the course of a war, if one is to be undertaken, to avoid the most calamitous long-term consequences.
Third among the Boomer presidents is the current one, Trump, who … But why even go into it?
(Demographers identify Baby Boomers as those born between 1946 and 1964, so technically Barack Obama, born in 1961, fits the category. But he was hardly more than a toddler during those moments that truly defined the Boomer experience.)
The generations following — so-called Generation X (1965-1979) and the Millennials (1980-2000) — have attained modestly defining identities in the public mind, but mostly in terms of lifestyle and technology rather than politics and public policy. (This could change, with the ascension of members of these generations to the U.S. House in January.)
But the remarkable new group on the scene is the teenage students who have thrust themselves upon the national consciousness since the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Florida in February 2018. First in the realm of gun control, and as of last Friday with the Global Climate Strike, reportedly with some 2,000 student-led protests in 125 countries — and very active participation by high school and middle school students in Vermont — theirs is a voice and a movement reminiscent of the antiwar movement of the 1960s: a refusal to tolerate adults’ complacency and somnambulance, this time in the face of climate change, and most infuriatingly, their sheer greed, at their children’s expense, when so many trillions of dollars in untapped fossil fuels are waiting to be harvested.
Between school shootings and unaddressed climate change, adults — manifestly those in the intransigent Trump administration — are subjecting these young people to threats and fears they confront every day. It is particularly shameful coming from the members of a generation that spoke out forcefully when they were young and imperiled.
Someday, these teenagers will run the country. Let’s hope they retain their clarity and courage, even into adulthood.
