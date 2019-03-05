Believe it or not, the Iowa Caucus and the New Hampshire Primary are less than a year away (Feb. 3 and 11, respectively). Super Tuesday is March 3.
Democrats won big in the 2018 November midterms by making health care a priority. The progressive wing of the party is making a concerted push for a Medicare for All platform.
Rep. Pramila Jayapal, a Washington state Democrat, unveiled a House single-payer health care bill last week. She had 106 co-sponsors, including Rep. Peter Welch, another Democrat.
The co-chair of the Progressive Caucus released the proposal to transition the United States to a single-payer health care system, one in which a single, government-run health plan provides insurance coverage to all Americans.
Because it lacks a financial plan, the bill is impossible to assess — making it an easy target for opponents and critics.
However laudable the goal might be, any proposal must address political reality: The United States will never move toward a single-payer health care system unless it makes good business sense. Any viable plan must achieve the co-equal goals of driving down costs and improving health care outcomes for all.
Proponents of the bill argue that today’s health care system fails to provide quality, therapeutic health care as a right to all people living in the United States. Nearly 30 million Americans are uninsured, and at least 40 million more cannot afford the costs of their co-pays and deductibles. The quality of our health care is much worse than other industrialized countries — the life expectancy in the U.S. is lower than other nations, while our infant mortality rate is much higher. Yet the U.S. spends more money per capita on health care than any other industrialized nation.
Without question, we waste hundreds of billions of dollars every year on unnecessary administrative costs, while health care industry executives measure success in profits instead of patient care.
It’s potentially achievable. But there are significant setbacks, including troubling signs that the party’s progressive wing is not on the same page as more moderate Democrats.
Jayapal’s bill is moving fast, and is even more progressive than Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders’ similar Senate legislation. The House bill would create a government-funded health care program within two years — two years quicker than Sanders’ proposal. That spells trouble for a party that needs to capture enough swing states to win back the White House and the U.S. Senate.
In addition, Jayapal does not have House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s endorsement. However, Pelosi has promised to hold the first-ever House hearings on Medicare for All later this year.
Jayapal’s plan covers vision, dental, mental health, prescription drugs, substance abuse and maternal care. It would also include hospital care, primary care, long-term nursing care, lab services and medical devices — all without any co-pays. (That last detail is a recipe for wasteful use of health care services that would drive up costs.)
It would bar employers from offering separate plans that compete with this new, government-run option. It would sunset Medicare and Medicaid, transitioning their enrollees into the new universal plan. It would, however, allow two existing health systems to continue to operate as they do now: the Veterans Affairs health system and Indian Health Services.
Those who do qualify for the new universal Medicare plan would transition into the program over the course of two years. This would start with people under 19 and over 55 moving into the program one year after it became law — and everyone else one year after that.
Critics rightly say that the cost would require raising taxes to unacceptable levels. The libertarian Mercatus Center at George Mason University estimated that Sanders’ Medicare for All bill would drive up federal spending by $32 trillion over 10 years. But opponents fail to mention that the same study projected that overall health spending in the United States would actually decrease over the same time period, which is significant because the bill would add benefits and cover everyone.
Health care spending in America far exceeds that of other Western nations and results in far poorer outcomes than countries with single-payer systems.
For certain, it’s essential that we move toward a more cost-effective system that allows us to remain competitive in the global marketplace. Yes, a universal coverage system of some kind is the answer. But it won’t happen until proponents make a compelling economic argument.
Nor does it guarantee Democrats will stay united going into the most important presidential vote in generations. Politics delivers some bitter pills.
