We commend the U.S. Senate for approving a $1 trillion infrastructure plan that will inevitably help Vermont.
The rare coalition of Democrats and Republicans yielded a vote of 69-30. In all, 19 Republicans joined all Democrats in voting for Senate passage. Vice President Kamala Harris, as presiding officer, announced the final tally. Sens. Patrick Leahy, D-Vt., and Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., voted in favor.
According to the Associated Press, the approval provides momentum for the first phase of Biden’s “Build Back Better” priorities, now heading to the House. It also sets the stage for a much more contentious fight over his bigger $3.5 trillion package that is next up in the Senate — a more liberal undertaking of child care, elder care and other programs that is much more partisan and expected to draw only Democratic support. That debate is expected to extend into the fall.
President Joe Biden took the moment to hail bipartisanship: “We can still come together to do big things, important things, for the American people.”
The measure proposes nearly $550 billion in new spending through five years in addition to current federal authorizations for public works that will reach virtually every corner of the country. There’s money to rebuild roads and bridges and to shore up coastlines against climate change, protect public utility systems from cyberattacks and modernize the electric grid. Public transit gets a boost, as do airports and freight rail. Most lead drinking water pipes in America could be replaced.
In his statement from the Senate floor, Sanders noted the historic moment.
“Usually it’s the big money interests and the lobbyists who call the tunes. But not today. Today, we move the country forward in a different direction,” he said. “The American people want a government that represents all of us, and not just the few. This legislation is going to ask the wealthy and the powerful to start paying their fair share of taxes so we can address the needs of working families, the elderly, the children, the sick and the poor.”
Leahy also seized the moment.
“The Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act offers a once-in-a-generation vision for America’s infrastructure that is long overdue. This bipartisan infrastructure package makes the largest federal investment in public transit, passenger rail and bridges in more than 50 years,” he noted. “This is the way the Senate is supposed to work. This hasn’t been easy, but it’s important to Vermont and to our country. I’m particularly pleased about the programmatic changes we were able to get to make these federal revenue streams more accessible to small and rural states like Vermont.”
According to Leahy, totaling nearly $650 billion in authorizations, the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act is the bipartisan work of senators across multiple committees. Among the bill’s achievements is $110 billion in new investments to address the aging infrastructure needs of the nation’s roads and bridges. The bill also provides $66 billion for passenger and freight rail, as well as $39.2 billion in public transit funding to address the country’s transit system repair backlog. The Department of Transportation estimates that the backlog is more than 24,000 buses, 5,000 rail cars, 200 stations and thousands of miles of track, signals and power systems.
But it also means good things for Vermont.
According to Leahy, based on formula funding, Vermont is expected to receive $1.4 billion for federal-aid highway apportioned programs and $225 million for bridge replacement and repairs under this package through 5 years.
Vermont also will receive $83 million through 5 years to improve public transportation options across the state and $21 million through 5 years to support the expansion of an Electric Vehicle charging network in the state. Vermont will also have the opportunity to apply for the $2.5 billion in grant funding dedicated to EV charging in the bill.
Leahy said for broadband, Vermont will receive a minimum allocation of $100 million to help provide broadband coverage across the state. The bill also includes $150 million for the Northern Border Regional Commission. The bill also provides $40 million for another Leahy priority: Water quality projects in the Lake Champlain Basin, through the Environmental Protection Agency.
We hope with all of these projects will come economic opportunity, and sustainability for Vermont’s economy. Mostly, we hope it signals trust.
“It’s no secret that millions of Americans are giving up on democracy and have lost faith in their government,” Sanders said. “This legislation will not only provide enormous support to the kids of this country to the parents of this country, to the elderly people of this country, but it will also, I hope, restore the belief that in America we can have a government that works for all, not just the few.”
Let’s hope so.
