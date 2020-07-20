We are breaking from tradition.
To the dismay of local and state candidates running for office or re-election, and to readers who have been loyal to us for decades now, the Rutland Herald and Times Argus will no longer be throwing their weight behind one candidate or another.
This longstanding tradition, which may have influenced some voters over decades, no longer serves the same purpose. In recent years, as these papers have struggled to stay afloat against the rising tide of social media and online resources, we have downsized and centralized services to a level where a traditional editorial board — publisher, general manager, managing editor, news editor, editorial page editor — comes down to one. And while we have made attempts to include other stakeholders inside the company, the layoffs that we made as a result of COVID this spring made that effort equally singular. In short, you need a quorum to allow for the proper vetting of candidates, and a consensus after debates and discussions.
Endorsements are the voice of the newspapers – not individuals. And while that level of sway might be appealing to some, we feel our readers deserve a better process or facts. Anything less is a disservice.
Fundamentally, we feel the editorial page should focus on issues – not candidates.
So we are sticking with facts. We will continue our issue-driven coverage, and provide news stories about who is running for office. We won’t be advising you who we think the better candidate might be.
Like every other news organization, we will continue to accept political advertising, within which candidates can explain why they believe they are the best candidate. And we will accept reader-submitted endorsements for a fee – not free.
This policy change will feel seismic compared to the pages of endorsements that the papers have historically provided in the past. We believe anyone who feels strongly enough to support their candidate in our publication is also willing to support local journalism and the sustainability of a free press. Space is at a premium, and newspapers need financial commitments toward their role in disseminating information and standing as a resource for community building.
Here are some other highlights of the policy:
— As a general rule, the newspapers do not cover fund-raising dinners or campaign events limited to particular candidates or political parties.
— Candidates themselves may not use the letters to the editor column to outline their views and platforms or to ask for votes. This constitutes paid political advertising.
— Our newspapers are particularly sensitive to organized “letter-writing campaigns” believed to be part of a contrived attempt by a political camp to use the editorial page for campaigning purposes, or to otherwise attempt to manipulate our policies for a political advantage. As with all letters and advertising content, the newspapers, at the sole discretion of management, reserves the right to reject any such letter.
— Either newspaper is likely to reject singular letters to the editor that are “signed” or submitted under the names of multiple authors. We will not publish such letters without information provided that allows us to promptly verify that each signatory is aware of and has agreed to the contents of the letter.
— All candidate endorsements must run as a paid endorsement notice, and include the name of the person making the endorsement.
— All political advertising must carry a line reading “Authorized By....” or “Paid For By….” If authorized by the candidate, an authorized political committee, or their agents, the ad must clearly state such. If not authorized, the ad must clearly and specifically state the name of the person, committee or organization who placed or financed the ad.
You can review the policy here https://www.rutlandherald.com/site/policy_on_politics.html
With the primary less than a month away, and the General Election looming on the horizon, we are eager to see what issues Vermonters feel are the most important. Certainly, many of the candidates who started campaigns in the first few months of 2020 have had to pivot to address the issues that have come (or been forced) as a result of the pandemic.
We will continue to cover those issues, and the difficult recovery ahead. If we are being honest with ourselves, this departure from tradition speaks more to what is needed for our audience today: facts.
We are grateful for the ongoing support and commitment to these newspapers, our free press, and that level of engagement in the democratic process that needs us all more than ever right now.
If you want to support a candidate leading up to the primary (and General Election), you can go to https://www.rutlandherald.com/site/forms/endorsements/ to begin the process.
