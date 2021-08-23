You know summer is unofficially coming to a close when local towns and school committees start scheduling public meetings on a regular basis again. The summer holiday is over; time to hunker down; roll up sleeves; and get back to the local issues at hand.
Recognizing the pandemic forced public meetings to be remote and now that we are (for now) back to in-person meetings, it would appear some public officials need a little reminder about how the Open Meeting Law works in Vermont.
You are detecting snark. We actually do mean for this to sound condescending and preachy, because any community that — in this day and age — still believes it is better to keep the public (and media) from knowing about the local decisions that are being made needs some condemnation.
Communities across the state (and nation) are having the same conversations: How do we best help our town get through this recovery? Where do we prioritize? And how do we lift the vulnerable to a safer, more secure place?
And yet …
There are already public boards and committees that seem to have forgotten the basic tenets of doing the people’s business.
Secretary of State Jim Condos, who every year holds a transparency tour in Vermont to keep local officials and citizens informed about the state’s Open Meeting Law, points out that the statute is designed with three things in mind. First, citizens need to know when and where public meetings of boards and committees are taking place; second, they need to be able to attend those meetings if they so choose (and we have proven successfully that can be done online as well as in person); and third, they need to be able to participate if they so choose. That’s it in a nutshell: know, attend and participate. The rest is semantics and procedure (usually Robert’s Rules, if you are unfamiliar).
The statute — 1 V.S.A. § 312 — is explicit and clear. There is no “coulda” or “shoulda” or “maybe” or “kind of.” (It can be found online at https://legislature.vermont.gov/statutes/section/01/005/00312)
Know: “The time and place of all regular meetings subject to this section shall be clearly designated by statute, charter, regulation, ordinance, bylaw, resolution, or other determining authority of the public body, and this information shall be available to any person upon request.”
Attend: “All meetings of a public body are declared to be open to the public at all times ... No resolution, rule, regulation, appointment, or formal action shall be considered binding except as taken or made at such open meeting ...”
Participate: “At an open meeting, the public shall be given a reasonable opportunity to express its opinion on matters considered by the public body during the meeting, as long as order is maintained. Public comment shall be subject to reasonable rules established by the chairperson.”
The statute details with a quorum, as well as the taking (and posting) of minutes of meetings. And then there is the often-abused “executive session,” where town officials frequently go behind doors (away from public ears, public access television and nagging reporters) to talk about public business far from the purview of the Open Meeting Law.
It is the process by which local governance works — as a democracy and on behalf of the people.
The spirit of the law depends on the local democratic process being open and inclusive. Yep, that can lead to uncomfortable conversations, bloviating gadflies, accusations, and hot tempers. But guess what, folks, that is what you are elected to navigate. Voters did not put you in place to hold unwarned (illegal or secret) meetings; they did not expect you to make it impossible for the citizenry to have access to meetings; and they certainly did not vote you into office so that you could deny them the opportunity to discuss “business” with you as the public representatives.
They depend on the process to allow that dialogue, and the voters get to use those meetings, those discussions, and your decisions to determine whether you are working in the interest of the town, or whether a course correction is required by voting you out of office when the time comes.
The Open Meeting Law all comes down to accountability. Will you go to jail for not warning a meeting properly? No. Will you be fined for having an illegal executive session? You could be (and we wish those fines were far more punitive).
As we return to public meetings, let’s dot the i’s and cross the t’s and get the process right again. Let’s not blame the pandemic for things being hard or challenging. And let’s make sure that all public meetings are available to every citizen who wants to know, attend and participate (even if that means keeping an online component to in-person meetings).
Break is over. Now govern under the laws of our state.
