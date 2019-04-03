Bernie Sanders is not endearing himself to everyone these days.
In the crowded field of Democrats trying to unseat President Donald Trump, there has already been a lot if in-fighting. And a few broken promises.
In Wednesday’s Washington Post, columnist Helaine Olen, who is the author of “Pound Foolish: Exposing the Dark Side of the Personal Finance Industry,” chastised the independent senator for not following through on a promise to release 10 years of his personal taxes.
He told a crowd during a CNN town hall earlier this year that he would do so.
Olen wrote, “These sorts of shenanigans — and make no mistake, that’s exactly what they are at this point — both reduce the pressure on cowardly congressional Democrats to pursue President Trump’s personal and corporate tax returns, and endanger Democrats’ hopes of taking back the presidency in 2020. The progressive positions that Sanders champions, including Medicare-for-all, expanded Social Security and increasing the minimum wage to $15 an hour, are much too important to both the future of our country and our own personal finances to risk them over tax returns.”
These are blindspots that raise more questions by not answering. Such deflection is unnecessary. And if there is something being hidden, that is worth voters knowing about.
“Minus his paperwork, it’s hard to determine whether Trump is using the White House as a just-in-time moneymaking opportunity, violating the emoluments clause of the Constitution, and/or even paying his fair share of taxes at all,” Olen notes.
She contends that not only should Trump be held accountable, but so should the Democrats who are running.
“Democrats need to be ratcheting up their attempts to get the president’s tax returns, not enabling his secrecy. And one way to up the pressure on Trump … is for the Democratic candidates — and I mean all Democratic candidates — to make their own IRS filings public so that they aren’t accused of rank hypocrisy for looking into the president’s finances,” she writes.
There is no reason to believe there is something amiss in Sanders’ taxes (but there certainly have been more than a few questions about his finances — and those of his wife Jane — in the past). He did release his 2014 return during the 2016 Democratic presidential primary. There was nothing “there” there.
But he did say he would turn them over.
Olen notes that Beto O’Rourke hasn’t released his tax filings. “Neither has Pete Buttigieg or empowerment-guru-turned-candidate Marianne Williamson. Others, including Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.) and Sen. Kamala D. Harris (D-Calif.), have released only portions of their taxes in the past. They are all in the wrong. But other Democratic hopefuls get it. Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) released more than a decade’s worth of her personal tax returns Monday afternoon. She joined Sens. Elizabeth Warren, (D-Mass.) and Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.) as well as Washington Gov. Jay Inslee, all of whom have made several years of their personal returns available to the voting public.”
Olen points to the irony: “It shouldn’t take genius-level political skills to know that Sanders can’t make Trump’s missing taxes much of an issue at all if he’s hesitant to release his own returns. It could also leave Democrats in a weakened position, if he — or another Democrat who has so far not released his or her taxes — holds off on making them public until late in the process and it turns out there is something of concern in there after all.”
She concludes: “Telling people the tax returns will be released ‘soon’ and then lollygagging doesn’t cut it. Sanders is a front-runner, having raised $18.2 million in fundraising in the first quarter of this year. He should act like it, setting an example for the rest of the field. In a nation that is, to be blunt, as corrupt as the United States, there’s a reason that candidates need to make their tax returns available for inspection: No matter how upright a presidential contender is in his or her personal life, no matter how much we might agree or disagree with a candidate’s policy positions, we simply should not assume all is okay without proof. We can’t accept any excuses for a candidate who won’t show us his or her taxes.”
What Olen is stating — in the name of accountability and in eliminating ambiguity — is there can be no exceptions. And she is correct.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.