The government of the United States and its people are headed in opposite directions. At best, this presents the prospect of prolonged struggle and discord between the two. At worst, it threatens the sustainability of participatory, healthy democracy, as the government imposes restrictions — on freedoms ranging from speech, to power, to behavior — that could lead to insurrection or (more likely and possibly worse) disaffection, withdrawal by the masses from the public discourse that governs the direction of our lives. One thinks of George Orwell’s “1984” — not just, not even necessarily, Big Brother, that symbol and embodiment of government domination, but of a populace wholly disengaged from political interaction.
We’re in a moment now when such bleak prognostications seem absurd. The U.S. House of Representatives has been rejuvenated by the 2018 elections, filling it with a new cast of legislators eager to participate in policy making and keen for inclusion, where the House under the leadership of Paul Ryan and John Boehner represented only obstruction under the Obama presidency and enablement under Trump’s. The current president will find no such complacency with this crew.
On Tuesday the House is scheduled to vote on a resolution blocking Trump’s quest for funding for the border wall under the ruse of a national emergency. Yes, that could be characterized as obstruction; but, more hopefully, it could be the House reclaiming Congress’ authority to delegate spending, which it has been loath to do for years. (With decisions comes responsibility, a huge turnoff for too many politicians.)
Other initiatives gaining traction in the U.S. House include the already-famous and controversial Green New Deal; true and meaningful expansion of affordable health care, whether through Medicare or by some other means; making a college education accessible for all (and, one hopes, easing the debt burden on a generation of young people now being punished for being intellectually ambitious); and perhaps a family-leave policy, minor steps toward gun control and improved workers’ rights.
No stasis there. But that’s the point: the House, more than the Senate, is structured to reflect the will of the people, unless it’s gerrymandered to death. And, as of the last election, the House has pulled its feet out of the mud and is beginning to walk.
To walk, that is, in the opposite direction of the rest of the government. It’s conceivable the Senate could change with the 2020 elections, but it’s too early to count those chickens.
And too early to count on a change of direction in the executive branch. But, two years in, this administration, elected by a dramatic minority of Americans (by most calculations, a little more than 25 percent of voting-eligible citizens cast their ballots for Donald Trump, and a bit more than 26 percent voted for Hillary Clinton), has pursued decidedly different policies. With oligarchs in nearly every cabinet position, the administration’s goals are to consolidate power, empower big business, and constrain citizens’ abilities to put people first.
What’s most worrisome is the degree to which those priorities are now entrenched in the Supreme Court — the third branch of government, and the one least responsive (by design) to voter input. Witness “Citizens United,” the 2010 decision that provided nearly unfettered capacity for corporations to deluge their chosen candidates with money, overpowering the voices (if one accepts the court’s dictum that money is speech) of ordinary citizens. It’s not going anywhere. Witness Associate Justice Neil Gorsuch’s ascension to the court despite a telling stance he took as an appeals court judge, when he supported a trucking company’s right to fire a driver who left his broken-down rig because he was afraid of freezing to death. (Fortunately, Gorsuch was outvoted.)
And now Associate Justice Clarence Thomas suggests that the court revisit its 1964 ruling in New York Times v. Sullivan, which, among other things, protects citizens’ rights to criticize public officials. Thomas’ proposal, delivered last Tuesday in the context of a written opinion in a libel suit not related to public officials, could not be more poorly timed. We have a president who said during his campaign, “We’re going to open up those libel laws. So when The New York Times writes a hit piece which is a total disgrace . . . we can sue them and win money.” And, more important, silence.
This court is going to be around for a long time, and threatens to have the last word on issues championed by the new House majority. It’s informed by a vision of yesterday, while the people who live under its jurisdiction are looking at tomorrow. Can they endure?
