Climate change? What climate change? Oh, that climate change.
Despite the foolhardy push by deniers, a record number of Americans now say they understand that climate change is real.
According to a new survey, people not only understand, they are increasingly worried about its effects in their lives today.
The New York Times reported Tuesday that some 73 percent of Americans polled late last year said that global warming was happening, a jump of 10 percentage points from 2015 and three points since last March.
The rise in the number of Americans who say global warming is personally important to them was even sharper, jumping nine percentage points since March to 72 percent, another record over the past decade, the article stated.
The survey is the latest in a series from the Yale Program on Climate Change Communication and the George Mason University Center for Climate Change Communication. It was conducted online in November and December by Ipsos, which polled 1,114 American adults.
The results suggest that climate change has moved out of the realm of the hypothetical for a majority of Americans.
Huh. Here in Vermont, the effects have been widely visible and documented. On these pages, even in recent weeks, we have had articles and commentaries detailing how climate change and extreme weather are having pronounced effects on ecosystems, wildlife and even erosion and land use management.
It is something to be deeply concerned about, and it is at all levels across Vermont. Lawmakers in recent days have begun pulling drafts of legislation together aimed at adjusting outdated policies and laws to adapt to climate change.
Anthony Leiserowitz, director of the Yale program, is more concerned it has had to reach this point to get more Americans on board.
“It is something that is activating an emotion in people, and that emotion is worry,” he said. The survey found that 69 percent of Americans were “worried” about warming, an eight-point increase since March.
“People are beginning to understand that climate change is here in the United States, here in my state, in my community, affecting the people and places I care about, and now,” Leiserowitz told the Times. “This isn’t happening in 50 years, 100 years from now.”
Asked whether people in the United States were being harmed by global warming “right now,” 48 percent of the respondents agreed, an increase of nine percentage points since March. And 49 percent said they believed they would be personally harmed by global warming, a seven-point jump over the same period.
It is fine to challenge data and methodology. That kind of push back — academic or practical — is necessary and warranted. But when the conclusions — time and again — are the same, a change in perception is required. And that is what we are starting to see.
Finally.
While public opinion on climate issues has fluctuated over the years, many of the recent changes were large enough to fall outside the margin of error of plus or minus three percentage points. “I’ve never seen jumps in some of the key indicators like this,” Leiserowitz told the Times.
Americans’ growing understanding of global warming is part of a long-term trend, he said. But he attributed the recent spike to a number of extreme weather events with plausible connections to a warming planet, and to the publicity that surrounded two major scientific reports on climate change last year. Those reports, from the United Nations’ scientific panel on climate change and the United States government, laid out grim prospects for the future if action is not taken to reduce emissions of greenhouse gases that warm the planet.
The changes in public opinion over the last year were also tied to politics — mostly the efforts of President Trump to continue denying the scientific evidence of climate change.
“Every time he talks about climate change he drives more media attention to the exact issue,” Leiserowitz said.
And for once, 24/7 media attention might actually have an impact that makes the world a better (at least more aware) place.
We need to keep global warming and its effects in the national discussion. If anyone needs a primer, they are welcome to come to Vermont for a hands-on education on cause and effect.
