You could feel the change this week. In the days following Gov. Phil Scott’s announcement he was lifting many COVID restrictions, people seemed both relieved and eager to push forward as normally as possible into summer.
It was also good news that the economy and the job market are rebounding steadily from the pandemic recession. However, the number of Americans applying for unemployment benefits rose last week for the first time since April despite widespread evidence that jobs are available.
The Labor Department said this week that jobless claims rose 37,000 from the week before to 412,000. As the job market has strengthened, the number of weekly applications for unemployment aid has fallen for most of the year. The number of jobless claims generally reflects the pace of layoffs.
Here in Vermont, based on the most recent data, the seasonally-adjusted unemployment rate remained the same at 2.9% in April. The comparable United States rate in April was 6.1%, which was an increase of one-tenth of one percentage point from the revised March estimate.
There are plenty of jobs out there. The Help Wanted signs seem to be all around. And it seemed that progress was being made.
Employers are posting job openings faster than applicants can fill them. In April, they advertised a record 9.3 million job openings, up a sharp 12% from the number in March.
The rapid rollout of vaccines has brought the number of new confirmed COVID-19 cases down to an average of just over 12,000, from around 250,000 a day in early January.
Across the US, weekly applications for unemployment aid had dropped for six straight weeks, and economists had expected another dip last week. Still, the report showed the four-week average of claims, which smooths out week-to-week ups and downs, fell by 8,000 last week to 395,000 — the lowest four-week average since the pandemic slammed the economy in March 2020.
For jobless claims to rise slightly “should not be cause for concern yet,’’ AnnElizabeth Konkel, economist at the Indeed Hiring Lab told The Associated Press. “The big picture is that while we are not back to a ‘normal’ level yet of initial claims, they are no longer astronomically high.’’
A year ago, nearly 1.5 million people had applied for unemployment benefits in one week.
With vaccinations up and more consumers venturing out to spend — on restaurant meals, airline fares, movie tickets and store purchases — the economy is rapidly recovering from the recession. All that renewed spending has fueled customer demand and led many companies to seek new workers, often at higher wages, and avoid layoffs.
As we have noted in various articles in recent days, the speed of the rebound from the recession has caught many businesses off guard and touched off a scramble to hire. In May, employers added a less-than-expected 559,000 jobs, evidence that many companies are struggling to find enough workers as the economy recovers faster than expected.
Fortunately, with the COVID restrictions being lifted here in Vermont and elsewhere (especially in neighboring states that are also seeing strong vaccination numbers), the shift will continue and the economy will start to move.
At least that is the hope.
Many economists expect hiring to catch up with demand in the coming months, especially as federal unemployment aid programs end and more people pursue jobs. They note that the economy still has 7.6 million fewer jobs than it did before the pandemic struck.
Though initial jobless claims have tumbled since early January, when they exceeded 900,000 in a single week, they remain high by historical standards. Before the pandemic paralyzed the economy in March 2020, unemployment applications were running at about 220,000 a week.
In this week’s jobless report, the government said a total of 3.5 million Americans were continuing to collect traditional state unemployment benefits in the week ending June 5, up by just 1,000 from the week before.
No question, the pandemic has taken its toll. Just a week ago, 130 organizations that work with Vermont’s most vulnerable communities urged a methodical restart to accommodate all people. Many Americans are contending with health and child care issues related to COVID-19 and with career uncertainty after the recession wiped out many jobs for good.
We should feel good about the steps that have been taken, and the move back to normal. But there is still plenty of work to be done.
