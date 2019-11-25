Like the rest of our nation, Vermont has a checkered history regarding race relations, and the acceptance or rejection of non-Caucasian people in our nearly monochromatic white state. “Checkered,” like the light and dark squares of a checkerboard, means that bad, but also good, things have happened here.
There was the minister, Alexander Twilight, a native Vermonter who in 1823 became the first African-American to earn a degree from an American college or university (Middlebury College), and in 1836 became the first African-American elected to a state legislature. There was Daisy Turner, the beloved storyteller and poet who was one of 16 children born to parents who escaped slavery and settled in Grafton after her father had served with Union troops in the Civil War.
A century later, though, there was the Irasburg Affair in 1968, when shots were fired at the home of a black minister and the State Police summoned to protect him persecuted him instead, charging him in court with adultery. Just last year, Kiah Morris, an African-American state representative from Bennington, resigned from the Legislature due to the stress that personal, racist attacks had on her and her family, particularly as her husband was recovering from surgery.
Of course, there’s our status as the first state to outlaw slavery in its constitution — a checkered accomplishment itself, though, as it pertained only to adult slavery.
Nevertheless, “checkered” is a better record, by leaps and bounds, than many states can claim. For the current state of affairs, however, checkered is far from good enough. And checkered we are, as revealed by a report issued last week by Julio Thompson of the Vermont Attorney General’s Office.
Thompson announced that law enforcement agencies in Vermont had reported 45 incidents of hate crimes here in 2018, the most since the Federal Bureau of Investigations began keeping track of these crimes in 1995. In 2015, just eight hate crimes were reported, so it was a nearly 600% rise in four years.
Two caveats: One is that Vermont, with its 627,000 population, provides a small sample size; if a 600% increase were cited in California, it would connote a revolution. (But is that really a caveat? Those were 45 repugnant incidents in our cozy, neighborly state.) And two: we’ve been here (although not quite here) before. Vermont experienced a fairly steady upward trend in hate crimes from 1997 (when there were three) to our previous, lamentable, high total 32 in 2005. They then decreased to seven in 2011.
There’s also the caveat, noted by Thompson in an article published by VTDigger, that it’s likely that other incidents occurred in 2018 that went unreported.
It comes as no comfort that we are part of a nationwide trend. The Southern Poverty Law Center tallied 7,120 reported hate crimes in the U.S. in 2018, and although that was a decrease from 7,175 in 2017, the SPLC said the number of identified hate groups increased last year — for the fourth year in a row — to a record 1,020. The SPLC charted a 30% increase, roughly coinciding with Donald Trump’s campaign and presidency.
It’s not just African-Americans suffering from hate and intolerance in our state. Swastikas — the vile symbol of anti-Semitism — were, variously, painted, carved and inscribed to the door of a Jewish center in Middlebury in November 2016, in West Glover on a farm shed (along with other racist and threatening messages) in September 2017, on a school softball field in Morristown in August 2018, on a table at Stowe High School in October 2018, and at Champlain Valley Union High School in Hinesburg, along with homophobic scrawlings around Burlington, in February 2019.
And there was the violent harassment of a Latino family in Barre last week, allegedly by a man who is evidently beset by serious personal problems.
Vermont State Sen. Dick Sears, D-Bennington, who serves on the Senate Judiciary Committee, joined Thompson, from the AG’s office, in citing today’s toxic, nationwide political climate. Indeed, our — yes, our — 2018 violations track with offenses Trump has issued in public comments: 30 incidents linked to the victim’s race, 11 linked to religion, three to sexual orientation and one to disabilities (remember candidate Trump’s mockery of a disabled reporter in November 2015).
So, yes, Trump is a problem. But mostly, he’s a symbol, because a nation committed to justice and decency would not have elected him, even by the lowered standards of the Electoral College.
So it’s up to us, as Vermonters, to be shamed by these statistics and reverse them. It’s not “politically correct” to do the right thing. It’s just correct.
