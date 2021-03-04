Here in Vermont, we are coming off the one week of the year that is democracy in one of its purest forms: Voters chart the course for towns and school districts for another year.
Town Meeting Day takes months of preparation in the form of public meetings, where discussions about budget priorities are put forth and debated. The process starts in December.
But those discussions are not widely attended. The public participation part of the public process is usually sparse. Now there are new concerns that while there are more young people running for office, there are still not a lot of young people engaged in day-to-day civics.
The Washington Post this week published an article pointing out that trust in institutions — government, media, the law — has plummeted. And it is having a measurable effect on Americans, but especially young Americans.
“For many close observers, a direct line can be drawn from today’s civics crises to a long-standing failure to adequately teach American government, history and civic responsibility. Breadth has been emphasized over depth, they say, and the cost is a citizenry largely ignorant of the work needed to sustain a democracy,” the Post report writes. “Now, a diverse collection of academics, historians, teachers, school administrators and state education leaders is proposing an overhaul of the way civics and history are taught to American K-12 students. And they’re calling for a massive investment of funds, teacher training and curriculum development to help make that happen.
According to the Post, The Educating for American Democracy initiative will release a 36-page report and an accompanying 39-page road map next week, laying out extensive guidance for improving and reimagining the teaching of social studies, history and civics and then implementing that over the next decade.
“Civics and history education has eroded in the U.S. over the past 50 years, and opportunities to learn these subjects are inequitably distributed,” the report states. “Dangerously low proportions of the public understand and trust our democratic institutions. Majorities are functionally illiterate on our constitutional principles and forms. The relative neglect of civic education in the past half-century — a period of wrenching change — is one important cause of our civic and political dysfunction.”
According to the Post, work on the report began two years ago with $650,000 in grants from the Education Department and the National Endowment for the Humanities to come up with a plan to address what some have described as an existential issue for the country. The grant was later increased to $1.1 million. More than 300 individuals with experience at all levels of civics, political science and social studies education contributed to the project, including many with disparate views and ideas about how the work should be done.
It is not about memorization or regurgitating key moments or functions of government. The report finds it is about taking part.
What students need is an awareness of how to get involved in the issues of their communities and a much better understanding of how systems work and how individuals can participate in the processes of electing, debating, governing and consensus-reaching, according to one teacher.
Louise Dubé, executive director of iCivics, a nonpartisan nonprofit founded in 2009 by former Supreme Court justice Sandra Day O’Connor to promote and create content for civic education in schools, was quoted as saying: “This project is about restoring the ability to self-govern, and clearly we have a serious problem with that right now. … At the core of what self-government requires is for you to understand the history, to understand it from multiple perspectives to know more history, but also to be able to talk and discuss with others who disagree with you and to form a path forward. And all of those things are very critical right now.”
According to the Post, the report calls for an inquiry-based approach that would focus less on memorizing dates of wars and names of presidents and more on exploring in depth the questions and developments, good and bad, that have created the America we live in today and plan to live in well beyond the nation’s 250th anniversary in 2026. What students need, the report argues, is not a laundry list of facts, but a process that produces a better understanding of how the country’s history shaped its present.
In the end, the aim is to build critical thinking skills that teach students “how to raise your voice in your community and advocate for your needs. They learn to collaborate to solve problems and challenge the way things are so that the country continues to become the more perfect union that we envision.
Because towns, states and the nation need all the help we can get, that sounds good to us.
