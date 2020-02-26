Tuesday night's Democratic debate, the tenth for most of the candidates, was revealing in its chaos.
In the day since, the takeaways have been widely discussed: Bernie got bashed from all sides; Klobuchar and Biden feel they can't get heard; Warren has honed her skills at spotlighting her liberal positions; Mayor Pete throws a mean elbow; Mayor Bloomberg desperately wants to bounce back; and, overall, the moderate Democrats in this crowded field are flailing with that left-leaning democratic socialist in the lead.
As the pundits noted (over and over), the overarching themes: Sanders can rile up a crowd but can’t get things done. He is unelectable as a democratic socialist. And he will, invariably, drag down the Democratic House majority if he wins the nomination.
There was shouting, talking over one another, flashes of anger.
Centrist Democrats who hoped Sanders would come off Tuesday as not electable may be heartened, but so could Sanders’ supporters, who will always see their candidate as passionate and authentically unpolished.
There is much at stake going on over the next week. South Carolina's primary is Saturday, followed by Super Tuesday contests March 3. That includes Vermont.
Several of the candidates noted as the dust settled, if Democrats can't get on message as of today, they'll watch President Trump return to the White House in January 2021 and remain there until at least 2024.
That concern, probably prompted by the Tuesday slugfest, brought out the party standard bearers Wednesday.
Speaker Nancy Pelosi rightly urged party unity amid Sanders' surge in the presidential race, even as House Democrats worry about a volatile election season that could threaten their majority.
“I would hope that everyone would say, no matter who the nominee is for president, we wholeheartedly embrace that person,” the California lawmaker told the House Democratic caucus at a closed-door meeting. "We cannot show any division. This has to be about unity, unity, unity,” she said.
As Pete Buttigieg warned, down-ballot jitters are apparent as Sanders takes a commanding lead in early voting. He said many first-term Democrats are counting on their own well-crafted brands, not the party's eventual presidential nominee, whoever that may be, to see them to re-election.
In fact, that has led several candidates to distance themselves from Sanders.
The current House majority was built by lawmakers who come from districts where President Donald Trump is popular, and his campaign operation will turn out voters in fall. But in a campaign cycle full of unknowns as the party tries to unseat Trump, they are relying on the backgrounds that pushed them to office in the first place to do it again.
The strategy seems simple: Democrats need to simplify their message and seize the moment with a candidate who can topple Trump.
But nothing is that easy.
As the pundits note, divisions run deep among House Democrats, whose primary preferences span the party's ideological reach, from the most liberal and progressive members backing Sanders to those preferring Biden, Bloomberg or the other more centrist candidates.
Many liberals argue Sanders is the only candidate who can energize base voters and take on Trump. He believes so, too. On Tuesday night he touted (again) his commitment to curbing income inequality and his bold policy proposals, including Medicare for All and tuition-free college, are galvanizing voters.
Allegedly, Pelosi has said she believes that "whoever our nominee is, we will enthusiastically embrace — and we will win the White House, the Senate and the House of Representatives."
She might be right.
As The New York Times noted Wednesday, House Democrats hold a modest majority, more than a dozen seats, and while Trump is eager to have his party in control of the chamber, House Republicans have seen a rush toward the exits with retirements. The House GOP is still recruiting candidates to challenge the Democrats and has lagged in fundraising.
For Democrats, they don't want a split going into the convention come July. It's too risky.
If no candidate secures the nod outright on initial-round voting at the convention, super delegates, including lawmakers and VIPs, may have a critical role to play in casting votes for the nominee.
And that kind of ranked-choice voting is only going to fuel more shouting, talking over one another and flashes of anger.
In these next few days, chaos needs to give way toward clarity.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.