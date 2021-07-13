We will call it the “disconnect.”
It’s happening at several levels here in Vermont, and it represents cause for concern. In fact, we would contend — and we are far from alone in our conclusions — that if we do not start making some connections soon, the economic recovery from COVID across Vermont could be disturbingly challenging.
There are four factors at play.
First, there are a lot of Vermonters choosing not to work. Perhaps they were laid off as a result of the pandemic, or they were jobless before it started in earnest in March 2020. Regardless, there is a percentage of our population that sees no reason to seek work because the unemployment payout is sufficient to meet their needs, and in some cases, exceeds what they were making prior to the pandemic. That has led to single parents choosing to stay home with their children — a good decision for their families, but a bad decision as far as the economy goes. There are other scenarios — positive and negative — that come out of joblessness. But even with prodding to prove employment is being sought, until September, unemployment benefits can be seen as a disincentive to those who might be better served in the long term with a job. Hopefully, through common sense and financial literacy, individuals receiving benefits are socking away money into savings accounts for that day in the next few months when the added unemployment benefits vanish overnight.
Second, Vermont’s employers need help — literally and figuratively. Businesses everywhere are trying to fill shifts and positions, but the pool of applicants has been meager at best. As a result, many have either had to cut hours, or risk a high turnover of employees that are not panning out. The “Help Wanted” signs feel like they are everywhere — not just in the windows of convenience stores and eateries but at mom-and-pop shops, niche stores and even in manufacturing and elsewhere. The state relies on payroll taxes, and the businesses rely on employees in order to generate enough service or product in order to cover costs. Without workers, the economy cannot work as it should.
Third, while we are seeing businesses slowly coming back — in some cases, very slowly — the cost of doing business has gone up. The supply chain for many businesses is filled with weak links, and the demand for certain products far outpaces the supply. Add to the mix the pressure inflation has put on the cost of products. Between scarcity and price, some everyday products are costing Vermonters more. (Of course, it is not an issue exclusive to the Green Mountain State. Economic models are being put to the test across the nation, across sectors, and within households.) Giants like Amazon that many people relied upon during the pandemic have become habitual in the days since. Local retailers and service providers are feeling that paradigm shift, and the implications are pronounced. Businesses of all shapes and sizes are desperate to get back into the black, and that relies on shopping locally, investing in our Main Street and local businesses.
Lastly, as of July 1, more than 700 homeless individuals the state had been housing in motels and facilities around Vermont saw their situation shift. Stipends were issued to help ease the transition to new housing. Except it assumed that the homeless population would seek out proper resources and not use up the stipend elsewhere. That assumption has been called into question by many agencies that serve this vulnerable community. With no statewide plan, the prospect of successfully relocating the homeless population seems impossible.
This, too, is not a Vermont-centric problem. These same issues are taking shape in other states, too. The problem is that a four-season state like Vermont only has a certain number of warm-weather weeks to come up with viable solutions. The answer cannot be left to the Scott administration; it cannot be left to the Legislature; and it cannot be left solely to communities and various social service agencies that serve the homeless. It has to be a combination of everyone to come up with thoughtful, reasonable and sustainable answers to these vexing questions.
A “fingers-crossed approach” is not an answer. We need Vermonters working and contributing to the local economy beyond stimulus money. We need to get the economy’s supply-chain up and running so that our cost of living does not include a markup resulting from scarcity. We need to be supporting local businesses in meaningful ways — not in token gestures. We must invest in our downtowns. And we need to provide the resources and tools to truly lift individuals out of poverty and give them the opportunities they need to contribute and thrive. No one chooses to be homeless.
In the end, we hope that we are wrong about all of this, and that this editorial could be construed as a gross overreaction, or simplification. But if we are correct, and we continue to kick these problems down the road, the pending colder months could be treacherous indeed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.