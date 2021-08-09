This is what the Hartford Courant had to say recently about the next steps in dealing with the unvaccinated:
The unvaccinated are fueling a resurgence of COVID-19. We need to take strong action now. Here are six crucial steps.
The time for giving away tickets to concerts and Six Flags as a means of inducing those unwilling to get vaccinated against COVID-19 is over. The time for mandates has arrived.
The unwillingness of too many to forego the vaccine, fueled in some quarters by a politically-driven narrative that equates opting out with a twisted ideal of American freedom, has allowed a virulent version of the coronavirus to thrive. The delta variant is now racing through the population, driving up infection rates, and hospitalizations. With a relatively high vaccination rate in Connecticut, we have yet to see the spike in deaths other parts of the country are experiencing.
But the entire state is now classified as having “substantial” community transmission, with state officials strongly recommending wearing masks indoors — regardless of vaccination status. Travelers has already pushed back its plans to return employees to downtown Hartford, another blow to downtown businesses that have suffered with so many offices shuttered.
Just two months ago, it looked like we were getting ready to put the worst of the coronavirus pandemic behind us. Now we’re back to talking about kids wearing masks to school, climbing positivity rates and other potential restrictions. The so-called “breakthrough” cases among the vaccinated have sparked a good deal of attention, but it is the rapid spread of the virus among the unvaccinated that is driving the surge.
Which means it’s time for the public and private sectors to come together and get serious about making a final push to eradicate this deadly and crippling pandemic. Here are some key steps:
— The state of Connecticut and all of its 169 towns should require public employees to be vaccinated or undergo regular testing to prove they are not infected with the coronavirus. New York Mayor Bill de Blasio has already imposed that requirement on city employees, and New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo has done the same for MTA workers. Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont has indicated that is a possibility in Connecticut, but said he was “talking to some of the union leadership as well, because we have to do that in coordination with them.” These discussions should be fast-tracked.
— Private employers should begin reopening their offices but only to those employees who have been vaccinated or undergo regular testing to prove they are not carrying the virus. Facebook, Google and a growing number of employers have announced plans along those lines. “Getting vaccinated is one of the most important ways to keep ourselves and our communities healthy in the months ahead,” Google CEO Sundar Pichai wrote in a July 28 note to employees.
— The state, its hospitals and community health care providers need to double down on working with communities of color in Hartford, New Haven and other cities. Vaccination rates among Blacks and Hispanics in Connecticut continue to lag significantly behind rates for whites. There is a well-documented and understandable distrust of the establishment by communities of color, so stepping up outreach and education are critical
— Restrictions on indoor gatherings of more than 100 people should be re-imposed with exemptions for events and venues that agree to check the vaccination status of attendees. As we move into the indoor event season, weddings and other large gatherings have the potential to become super-spreader events.
— The legislature should go into special session and require employers to give at least one additional sick day to employees who undergo vaccination. Missing work because of potential side effects has been cited as one of the reasons behind vaccine hesitancy.
— The state’s indoor mask “suggestion” should become a mandate until infection numbers start to retreat again.
These measures may seem harsh — especially among those who have chosen not to be vaccinated — but we have been at this for almost 18 months and it is time to stop the spread of this virus. The best way to do that is to get close as we can to herd immunity by increasing vaccination rates. It is sad and troubling how much misinformation is out there, and how readily Republican and other right wing politicians have seized on this as a wedge issue in an effort to bolster their own support.
One critical fact keeps getting lost in this debate: This is a public health crisis, not an individual one. Any solution that is going to be lasting and effective demands a public response — from all the public.
It means individuals must put aside their insistence on choice and do what’s right for the broader good. Those who say “I can get sick if I choose” fail to acknowledge that when they get sick, the odds of them getting someone else sick goes up. That logic also ignores the fact that the more coronavirus is allowed to spread, the stronger the variants that will come along.
Decisive measures in March 2020 stopped thousands from dying.
At the time, we were confronting an enemy we didn’t know how to stop. We put on masks. We hunkered down.
Now we know how to stop it. Now it’s time to bring this chapter to an end.
