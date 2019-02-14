According to published reports this week, former vice president Joe Biden is almost certainly going to enter the 2020 presidential race.
“It’s pretty clear he’s jumping in,” a source with direct knowledge of the would-be campaign’s moves told The Hill on Thursday. Biden is “95 percent there.”
In recent days, Biden has sought to build support from grassroots activists and is specifically asking donors for their help in the lead-up to an announcement.
Biden has been making the case for why he’d be the best candidate in what is already a crowded field.
“Here are the facts: He’s coming off a great midterm,” said Robert Wolf, the Democratic mega-donor who confirmed he spoke to Biden on a 25-minute call.
“He has been the most popular surrogate during the midterms and one of the only surrogates that can play in all 50 states, and that has given him a lot of confidence that he can do well in a national election,” Wolf said. “He can campaign everywhere, and that’s certainly what many people would say is an incredible strength for him.”
Biden has led a number of polls surveying Democratic voters on their preferences for the 2020 race, results that could point to the former vice president’s high name ID, but that also underscore support for his candidacy.
That could change the political landscape for Sen. Bernie Sanders, who is also considering another run at the White House.
In a Monmouth University poll released on Feb. 4, Biden won 29 percent support compared to 16 percent for Sanders.
The field is already getting crowded.
Candidates who have jumped into the race trailed both Biden and Sanders: Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., won 11 percent support while Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., took 8 percent.
Former Rep. Beto O’Rourke, D-Texas, who is also thinking about entering the race, took 7 percent.
Biden had a favorable rating of 80 percent among those surveyed, compared to just 9 percent who had an unfavorable view of him.
A Morning Consult/Politico poll released at about the same time found Biden with 33 percent support, compared to 15 percent support for Sanders and 10 percent support for Harris.
With more and more candidates getting into the race, Biden’s popularity with Democratic voters and early success in polls could be a boon to his candidacy.
In addition to Warren and Harris, a number of other well-known political figures have jumped into the race, including Sens. Cory Booker, D-N.J., Kirsten Gillibrand, D-N.Y., and Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., in addition to former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julián Castro and Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, D-Hawaii.
O’Rourke is expected to jump into the race, and Sanders and Sen. Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio, are both openly considering candidacies, as is former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg.
With that crowded a field, the potential for candidates to split up the vote — to the benefit of Biden — would seem to increase.
Not everyone is enamored with the former vice president.
The Washington Post reported Thursday that Biden has lost some potential campaign aides with his indecision about getting into the race. The story was headlined: “Joe Biden’s 2020 campaign decision: Quietly agonizing as months go by.”
But sources close to Biden say he has been taking his time on making a decision and doesn’t feel the need to get out there quickly because he already has the name recognition needed to run.
The former vice president initially said he would reach a decision by the end of the year, and has since said that a decision would come soon.
“I don’t want to make this a fool’s errand,” he said at an event last month.
Even Biden’s staunchest allies acknowledge he will have a tough time winning the primary, despite the polls showing enthusiasm for his candidacy. The party has moved increasingly to the left, and while Biden would have a decent shot at defeating President Trump in a general election, they point out that he would have a difficult time in a primary, where he is perceived as being more of a centrist.
No matter how you slice it, this 2020 election season is shaping up to be an interesting one.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.