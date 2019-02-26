A viral video of Sen. Dianne Feinstein being urged by a group of children and young adults to support the Green New Deal rippled across social media last weekend, laying bare the generational divide not only in concerns about climate change, but how we advocate for change in general.
The edited two-minute clip was recorded and released by the Sunrise Movement, a youth-driven grassroots organization advocating for action on climate change. The group has put its weight behind the Green New Deal, the ambitious, sweeping environmental action plan advanced by progressive Democrats like Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. Among other lofty goals, the plan aims to decarbonize the entire U.S. economy within the next 10 years — an admirable but practically impossible feat.
In the video, Feinstein comes across as dismissive and condescending, telling the children, “I’ve been doing this for 30 years. I know what I’m doing. You come in here and you say it has to be my way or the highway. I don’t respond to that.”
(The group subsequently released the full 15-minute video, which shows the senator being slightly more engaging, if no less curt.)
The exchange unfolds like the least inspirational installment of “Schoolhouse Rock” ever made. Feinstein plays the role of the obstinate, entrenched politician to a group of idealistic children. Her attitude that people who are too young to vote are not worthy of her full attention is shortsighted and no better than those leaders who continue to ignore the threat of climate change. Encounters like this can discourage young people from activism and civic engagement before they even start.
A statement from Feinstein’s office called the discussion “spirited” and assured the children that “they were heard loud and clear.” But even if she did listen, she did not make them feel heard.
On the other side of the conversation, the adults in the Sunrise Movement could be better listeners, too. Despite her dismissiveness, Feinstein remains an ally in this fight. To portray her to young activists as otherwise is unfair.
“I’ve been in the Senate for over a quarter of a century and I know what can pass and I know what can’t pass,” she says in the video.
Feinstein is an experienced politician who knows how to play the game. She has enjoyed a long tenure in the Senate because she is a realist. She isn’t interested in backing big, aspirational policies that don’t stand a chance of passing a Republican-controlled senate. That’s how she plays it. It’s a strategy that may frustrate some activists, but it doesn’t mean she should be written off.
This episode also shouldn’t discourage young people from continuing to advocate for something bigger. GND advocates can’t let perfection be the enemy of the good. Their plan is ambitious — indeed, some goals are impossible to achieve on the current timeline — but it’s not about passing this plan tomorrow; it’s about pushing the conversation forward. In that regard, they are succeeding.
The Overton Window is a concept that represents the range of ideas acceptable for public discourse. When radical ideas enter into public discourse, they expand what is tolerable and can make previously radical ideas seem less so by comparison.
In championing the GND, Ocasio-Cortez has opened the Overton Window on climate change discussion. By pushing the conversation to that extreme, less radical proposals become sensible. For example, the climate change resolution currently being endorsed by Feinstein falls short of all the GND’s goals, but it still takes meaningful steps toward curbing carbon emissions and transitioning the U.S. to renewable energy over the next several decades. It may not be the ultimate end GND advocates want, but it’s a step in the right direction — as long as its most impactful parts don’t get gutted in the name of bipartisan compromise.
Policy-making is often a slow, complicated and messy process. It requires compromise and consensus. For young people, that’s an unsatisfying reality. For Feinstein, it’s par for the course. Both could benefit from taking a page from the other’s playbook. Feinstein should be willing to take a bigger swing on this issue, and climate activists should be patient and gracious with the smaller victories without losing sight of the bigger goal.
While it’s to be expected that experienced entrenched politicians like Feinstein are going to be inclined to temper the enthusiasm of youth movements, they should never stifle them. Across the aisle, the GOP has effectively lost the youth vote by stubbornly clinging to a socially regressive platform that is out of step with young people.
Moderate Democrats may bristle at upstarts like Ocasio-Cortez, but they dismiss them at their own peril. As she and her fellow democratic socialist Bernie Sanders continue to demonstrate, big ideas that dare to dream of a better world can inspire people and create movements. Ultimately, incremental, sensible changes will carry the day, but that doesn’t mean we should stop thinking big and pushing our leaders in direction of a brighter, greener and more equitable future.
