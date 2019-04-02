Sometimes the best friend you can have is the one who’s willing to tell you the truth, even when you don’t want to hear it. That’s a friend the Democratic Party needs. Unfortunately, many in the party don’t seem to think so.
Since the midterms, senior Democrats in the House of Representatives have struggled to rein in freshman members like Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Ilhan Omar, who have bristled under the party’s status quo. Like any aged institution, Congress prizes rules and hierarchy; new members are expected to stay in their lane and learn the ropes in quiet deference.
However, these new members possess a sense of urgency they believe supersedes decorum. On issues like climate change, foreign policy and the economy, this younger generation of lawmakers has a different perspective, one shaped by growing up witnessing leaders continuously try to make meaningful change, but only succeeding in making the same mistakes.
Sometimes those perspectives, like Rep. Omar’s criticism of the Israeli government’s influence over American politicians, are controversial. But in talking about it, she raised an issue worthy of nuanced debate in a respectful manner.
It seems for as much as Dems liked riding that blue wave back in November, they now appear to be scrambling for ways to mitigate future insurgencies. Recently, the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee announced it would blacklist any political strategists or vendors that support candidates mounting primary challenges to incumbents. It’s a discouraging move that would favor preferred establishment candidates over unknown challengers.
The rule has drawn criticism from progressives like Ocasio-Cortez, herself a successful primary challenger, who, in a tweet, called the new rule “extremely divisive & harmful to the party.”
Rep. Ayanna Pressley, of Massachusetts, another House member who won her seat via primary, further derided the policy, declaring it would disproportionately impact the candidacies of women and people of color.
“I believe fiercely in the potential of our party, but we cannot credibly lay claim to prioritizing diversity & inclusion when institutions like the DCCC implement policies that threaten to silence new voices and historically marginalized communities,” she said on Twitter.
But it’s not just Congress. Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg struck a nerve when he criticized Hillary Clinton’s complacent and blinkered 2016 campaign strategy.
“Donald Trump got elected because, in his twisted way, he pointed out the huge troubles in our economy and our democracy,” he said in an interview in the Washington Post Magazine in January. “At least he didn’t go around saying that America was already great, like Hillary did.”
Negative reactions to Buttigieg’s comments expose some Dems’ failure to reckon with 2016 by continuing to find external reasons and lash out at critics for their loss rather than looking inward to learn what they could have done better.
In a subsequent podcast interview, Buttigieg followed up on his 2016 critique, stating, “We spent, I think, way too much time on our side talking about (Trump). … Our whole message was don’t vote for him because he is terrible. And even because he is, that is not a message.”
Conservatives have seized on these public disagreements among Democrats, citing them as evidence that the party is in disarray, panic and on the verge of schism. But Dems should be grateful such ideological diversity and lively debate exists within their party. There is no equivalent on the right. The Republican party is an ideological monolith where dissenters are isolated, delegitimized or primary-ed out of office. Such conformity may be an effective strategy for maintaining control, but it stifles healthy debate and inhibits the evolution of policies and ideas as has happened within the GOP.
Establishment Democrats should remember there is a lot of room between obedience and defiance. They need to stop treating young members like unruly children and start valuing them as the critical friends that they are — friends that are unafraid to speak truth to power and demand change when they see inequity, hypocrisy and injustice.
Ignoring these voices, dismissing their critiques and actively limiting their participation will only succeed in discouraging others like them from entering politics, as well as alienating younger voters and progressives. These are cohorts the party cannot afford to lose as it looks ahead to 2020 and beyond.
