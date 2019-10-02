Sen. Bernie Sanders has had a week of ups and downs as a candidate for the White House.
The Vermont independent raised $25.3 million in the past three months, his campaign said Tuesday, a total that continues to demonstrate his strength with small donors as he fights to maintain support in key early-voting states.
The financial haul, among the first that a candidate has announced for the third quarter, has again placed Sanders in the top tier of the field for fundraising.
Twenty-four hours later, a different news cycle took hold.
The 78-year-old Sanders was taken to a Las Vegas hospital after he experienced chest discomfort during a campaign event Tuesday and sought medical evaluation. Two stents were “successfully inserted,” and Sanders “is conversing and in good spirits,” according to officials in his campaign.
Furthermore, the campaign proved deftly opportunistic.
It noted the candidate had a heart procedure to highlight the benefits of his trademark Medicare for All health care plan.
Sanders would rest for a few days after the relatively common procedure, his campaign for the November 2020 presidential election said.
Sanders’ speechwriter, David Sirota, said in a daily newsletter that the unexpected medical procedure was “a perfect example of why the United States needs to join the rest of the world and pass Bernie’s Medicare for All legislation.”
Sirota cited a 2018 paper by researchers at the London School of Economics that found cardiac implant devices cost up to six times more in the United States than in some European countries with government-run health care systems.
Sanders advocates an approach that would extend the existing Medicare program for Americans aged over 65 to all Americans and largely eliminate the private insurance industry.
Sirota argued the gulf in price was in part due to the U.S. health care system’s “complex web of payers — rather than a single-payer Medicare for All system that can negotiate better prices.”
As many as 1 million Americans a year get stents, a procedure that involves inserting a balloon-tipped catheter to open blockage and deploy tiny wire-mesh tubes to prop open the artery. It is commonplace, and rarely life-threatening.
News of Sanders’ health scare sparked mean-spirited jokes pointing out the U.S. senator was treated by the health care system he wants to overhaul, according to Reuters.
“Any bets on whether he’ll be going to Cuba for their great communist medical care? Get well soon Bern. #SocialismSucks!” tweeted Ben Bergquam, a right-wing California radio host.
And worse, other questions were raised: Does this signal concern for the candidate's long-term health, especially given the rigors of running for president? And, despite the pointed message about universal health care, should Sanders instead be considering handing the baton to another candidate?
Some would suggest such an idea is ludicrous. The Democratic field's oldest candidate is raising a hefty war chest, and has remained on point, even when chest pains slowed him down to a dull roar.
But those are the Bernie supporters. Other critics were blunt in their estimation of the race moving forward. Social media was filled with armchair critics who said this marked the first day of Sanders' demise. Pundits were also having a field day with the news.
Political watchers noted that any persistent questions about health and longevity could have ramifications not just for Sanders’ campaign, but also all the Democratic front-runners and President Trump.
All of the candidates in their 70s are “going to get more scrutiny if there’s any physical or mental issues that arise,” said Peter Hart, a longtime Democratic pollster and strategist who is neutral in the primary.
However, given recent history, they won’t necessarily “be ignored or passed over by voters” merely for undergoing a medical procedure.
“If you get multiple issues, or a very serious mental or physical problem, that will change the equation for the candidate,” Hart said. “What voters are really looking for is how this person performs and are his or her mental faculties all together.”
And this is the second time during the 2020 campaign that health problems have forced Sanders to ease up on what has otherwise been a robust schedule. Just last month, he canceled appearances in South Carolina because he lost his voice.
But in the high-stakes arena of U.S. politics, doubt has now been raised. We agree voters need to take health — physical and mental — into consideration. It remains to be seen how this blip on the Sanders EKG will affect the campaign overall. We still have our doubts.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.