There are around 7.75 billion people on Earth. There are about 330 million people in the United States. And there are around 623,000 Vermonters.
There are more of us human beings. But our life expectancy is dropping.
According to the National Center for Health Statistics, the average expected life span declined 1.8 years during 2019. That was up from July, when the Biden administration reported provisional results for 2020 that showed a 1.5-year drop.
Life expectancy at birth fell to 77 years in 2020.
Truth be known, life expectancy had been ticking down in recent years, a troubling trend driven by drug overdose deaths and suicides. But the pandemic has caused much larger declines. The 1.8-year drop was the largest reduction in a single year in more than 75 years.
Suicide fell from the top 10 causes of death in 2020, replaced by COVID-19, according the the statistics. (The disease caused by coronavirus was the underlying cause of death for 350,831 people last year — 10.4% of the 3,383,729 deaths recorded. At 85 deaths per 100,000 people, COVID outpaced more familiar health problems such as stroke. Throughout the pandemic, the U.S. has recorded more than 51 million COVID-19 cases and almost 810,000 deaths, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.)
The other nine killers of Americans remained the same, though in some cases they changed order. The Top 10 are: heart disease, cancer, COVID-19, unintentional injuries, stroke, chronic lower respiratory diseases, Alzheimer’s disease, diabetes, influenza and pneumonia and kidney disease.
Together, they accounted for 74.1% of all deaths in the United States.
Heart disease and cancer remain the most common killers in the United States, according to the latest data. Heart disease was linked to 168 deaths out of 100,000 people, while cancer caused 144 deaths per 100,000. Occasionally, the two causes swap places year to year, but together they were responsible for nearly 40% of all deaths in 2020.
Notably, 46,000 people in the U.S. killed themselves in 2020, a decline of 1,500 such deaths from 2019.
According to one report, every age group over 15 years old and every race-ethnicity-sex group saw its death rate increase. Hispanic men and women saw the greatest surges in death rates at 42.7% and 32.4%, respectively. Black men and women followed with 28% and almost 25% increases, respectively, compared with white men and women, who saw 13.4% and 12.1% increases, respectively.
Infant mortality fell 2.9% last year to a record low of 541.9 infant deaths per 100,000 live births.
A study published last month found the United States endured the second-largest drop in life expectancy among wealthy countries during the pandemic.
But there was an interesting — and positive — twist to the data.
Telemedicine filled in many gaps in care. Advocates of greater telehealth access, including the members of our own congressional delegation here in Vermont, have said the pandemic helped make clear the need for broadband internet access across the country.
Ultimately, how much death we have and how much disease we have is related to what we’re prioritizing as a society, one expert noted in published accounts about the data.
People tell us all of the time how lucky we are to live in a place like Vermont. With the four seasons and plenty of activities to enjoy in each, we have no good excuse for allowing ourselves to be unhealthy.
A year ago this month, Vermont was named the healthiest state in the nation, according to the United Health Foundation’s annual report, America’s Heath Rankings annual report. The state moved up three steps to reclaim the top spot in the foundation’s 30th year documenting the nation’s health trends, challenges and opportunities.
For nearly two decades, Vermont has ranked among the top five healthiest states, as gauged by the foundation’s review of 35 core measures, including health behaviors and outcomes, clinical care, policy impacts, as well as community, environmental and socio-economic factors.
Vermont’s data reflects a significant drop in health disparities — an improvement of 44 places among state rankings. Health disparities are an important indicator of differences that may occur by gender, race or ethnicity, education, income, disability, geographic location and sexual orientation among others. The state also had one of the lowest rates of violent crime.
We know what's good for us. We need to keep on track in being a global leader for doing our best to stay healthy.
