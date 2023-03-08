Some congratulations are in order. Not because of how voters rallied on Town Meeting Day but, rather, how Vermont municipalities have rallied to reach an historic milestone.
As of Tuesday, 100 Vermont municipalities had adopted a Declaration of Inclusion — an initiative put into place by three Rutland County citizens starting in 2020.
The first town to adopt the declaration was Franklin. Dover is the latest town to join the ranks this week.
“Our vision is for Vermont to become and to continue to be this nation’s leader in promoting and guarding diversity and inclusion, known and respected for its public efforts to welcome all people, with special emphasis on and attention to those groups who have been historically marginalized,” said Bob Harnish, one of the co-founders of the initiative with Al Wakefield and Norm Cohen. “To accomplish this, we’ve set a goal of having all 247 Vermont municipalities adopt a Declaration of Inclusion.”
As presented, the declaration states:
“The (municipality) condemns racism and welcomes all persons, regardless of race, color, religion, national origin, sex, gender identity or expression, age, disability, or socioeconomic status, and wants everyone to feel safe and welcome in our community.
"As a town, we formally condemn all discrimination in all of its forms, commit to fair and equal treatment of everyone in our community, and will strive to ensure all of our actions, policies, and operating procedures reflect this commitment.
"(The municipality) has and will continue to be a place where individuals can live freely and express their opinions.”
The leadership of the community, whether it is a select board, council or aldermen, are required to sign off on it. Following adoption, each municipality is encouraged to take action to communicate and reinforce the words of the declaration.
Some communities have opted to change the wording slightly. Two communities — Highgate and Hubbardton — adopted the declaration but have since rescinded it, stating it needed further review from the towns. Several of the towns that have adopted the declaration are Republican strongholds in the state.
It is encouraging that Vermonters are taking this critical stand. Some community leaders have indicated they do not need to adopt the declaration because its message is implied, and already covered by state law. But as open and affirming communities, we have to go above and beyond right now. We need to make positions clearer, because they easily get lost in bureaucracy and the morass of policy. The declaration is a proper reminder of how critical it is to restate values. The center of community is creating safe spaces.
In 2021, Republican Gov. Phil Scott issued a proclamation designating the second week of May as Inclusion Week in Vermont. Organizers for the declaration had hoped to have 100 towns signed on by this year's Inclusion Week.
In an email announcing the milestone, Wakefield noted that as a follow-up, organizers will reach out to all of the towns that have shown support “expressing our congratulations; asking them what progress they have made on enacting their commitment; and imploring them to move forward if they have not already done so.”
The first 100 may have been the easy part. Wakefield's note suggests that “Going forward we don't expect that the next 147 adoptions will be any easier; in fact it may become increasingly more difficult as we reach out to smaller, more distant towns where communications are not as accessible and the opportunities that we believe them to be, not quite so prescient.”
The organizers have some notable partners in their effort. Supporting this initiative are the Vermont Chamber of Commerce, the Vermont League of Cities and Towns, Vermont Interfaith Action, NAACP and the legislative Social Equity Caucus, according to a news release. To also assist with implementation, the Vermont Office of Racial Equity and the Vermont League of Cities and Towns offer advice and services, many of which are cost-free.
We look forward to honoring the effort when we reach 150 and beyond.
Here is the list of the first 100 communities: Athens, Bakersfield, Barre City, Bellows Falls, Bennington, Berlin, Bethel, Brandon, Brattleboro, Bristol, Brookline, Burlington, Cambridge, Cavendish, Chester, Chittenden, Clarendon, Colchester, Dorset, Dover, Duxbury, East Montpelier, Essex Junction Village, Fair Haven, Fairfax, Fayston, Franklin, Glover, Grand Isle, Guilford, Hardwick, Hartford, Hartland, Hinesburg, Hyde Park, Isle La Motte, Jamaica, Johnson, Johnson Village, Londonderry, Ludlow, Manchester, Marshfield, Mendon, Middlebury, Middletown Springs, Milton, Moretown, Morristown, Mount Tabor, Newfane, Northfield, Pawlet, Pittsfield, Pittsford, Plainfield, Plymouth, Poultney, Pownal, Proctor, Putney, Randolph, Richmond, Rockingham, Rutland City, Rutland Town, Saxtons River, Sharon, Shelburne, Shrewsbury, South Burlington, South Hero, Springfield, St. Albans City, St. Johnsbury, Stowe, Strafford, Sudbury, Swanton, Thetford, Tinmouth, Underhill, Vergennes, Vernon, Waitsfield, Wallingford, Warren, Washington, Waterbury, West Rutland, West Windsor, Weston, Weybridge, Williamstown, Wilmington, Windsor, Winooski, Wolcott, Woodstock and Woodstock Village.
