Poor Becca Balint. Not the start the Democratic congresswoman was expecting.
Or maybe it was.
From where we’re sitting, this feels chaotic. Maybe from her seat in the U.S. House of Representatives, the state of limbo may feel justifiable, and business as usual.
Except there has been no business because there is no House speaker.
What’s disturbing to us is, what do the various factions want? What is the ransom involved?
House Republicans’ choice candidate for the job, Kevin McCarthy of California, failed to win the required majority on three ballots on Tuesday — the first time in a century a speaker hasn’t been selected on the first ballot. They flailed through a second day of balloting without success.
A speaker is required for the would-be members to be sworn in and for the chamber’s business to begin.
President Joe Biden on Wednesday called it “embarrassing” and “not a good look” for the country.
“I hope they get their act together.” Biden said of the Republicans. “That’s not my problem,” the Democratic president said of the speaker vote. “I just think it’s really embarrassing it’s taking so long.”
We would agree (and we suspect Balint does, too).
What is more concerning, though, is that if McCarthy isn’t Republican enough for Republicans, who is? And what might the far-right conservative agenda and endgame look like for America? We shudder to think.
“Kevin McCarthy is not going to be a speaker,” declared Rep. Bob Good, R-Va., one of the holdouts.
A new generation of conservative Republicans, many aligned with Trump’s Make America Great Again agenda, want to upend business as usual in Washington, and were committed to stopping McCarthy’s rise without concessions to their priorities.
For a fifth time on Wednesday, Republicans nominated McCarthy as their speaker as the House plunged deeper into disarray. That came moments after the fourth vote showed 20 conservative holdouts still refusing to support him, unchanged from the previous time around. He fell far short of the 218 votes typically needed to win the gavel.
The California Republican vowed to keep fighting despite losing in multiple rounds of voting that threw the new majority into tumult a day earlier. Animated private discussions broke out on the chamber floor between McCarthy supporters and detractors.
McCarthy, who has aligned himself in recent years with former president Donald Trump, made no headway even with Trump publicly urging Republicans to vote for McCarthy.
It would seem that far-right Republicans are holding the speaker’s seat hostage.
It was the first time in 100 years that a nominee for House speaker could not take the gavel on the first vote, but McCarthy appeared undeterred.
According to published reports, tensions flared among the new House majority as their campaign promises stalled out.
Not since 1923 has a speaker’s election gone to multiple ballots, and the longest and most grueling fight for the gavel started in late 1855 and dragged out for two months, with 133 ballots, during debates about slavery in the run-up to the Civil War.
As the spectacle of voting dragged on, McCarthy’s backers implored the holdouts to fall in line for the California Republican.
If McCarthy could win 213 votes, and then persuade the remaining naysayers to simply vote present, he would be able to lower the threshold required under the rules to have the majority.
According to the Associated Press, that’s a strategy former House speakers, including outgoing Democratic Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Republican Speaker John Boehner had used when they confronted opposition, winning the gavel with fewer than 218 votes.
Ultimately, we all want the lesser of evils. Ultimately, we want Balint and her colleagues to be able to get down to the business the voters sent them to Washington, D.C., to do.
“We all came here to get things done,” the second-ranking Republican, Rep. Steve Scalise, said in a speech nominating McCarthy for the vote and urging his colleagues to drop their protest.
But politics is war right now. It is not about the American people and making decisions on behalf of constituents. It is about winning it all costs.
Even if it means cannibalizing one’s own party, which is not just embarrassing, it is a disgrace.
Why are we getting used to it?
