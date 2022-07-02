In a matter of minutes, we received back-to-back news releases following the announcement that the Supreme Court limited the Environmental Protection Agency’s ability to regulate carbon emissions from power plants. The court’s three liberal justices, in dissent, stated that the majority had stripped the EPA of “the power to respond to the most pressing environmental challenge of our time.”
Americans for Limited Government stated: “Today ends the most consequential Supreme Court term in more than a generation, as the Court eviscerated the power of the administrative state to contrive regulations outside the intent of Congress in the West Virginia v. EPA case, ended the federal legal onslaught against the free exercise of religion ... made it clear that individual liberties enumerated in the Constitution extend across state lines in the New York State Rifle and Pistol Association case, while rejecting the Court’s power to write legislation by ending the inferred right to abortion and returning the issue to the states in the Dobbs case. ...This Court restored individual First and Second Amendment rights, (as well as) federalism and took a giant swipe at the power of the Article II executive branch of government to write laws through regulation.”
Meanwhile, People For the American Way noted, “This far-right Supreme Court handed a big win to polluters today, undermining the EPA’s authority to regulate power plant emissions that damage human health and contribute to climate change. This ruling will have immediate, local impacts on communities, especially Black and brown communities and people without financial resources, who bear the brunt of climate inequity and the economic and health damage that follows. ... It will allow more greenhouse gases to spew into the air and worsen the climate change that is already devastating our Earth. It also spells potential trouble for the future role of many other government agencies with a mission to safeguard health and safety. Once again, this Court has shown that its priority is to protect and serve big corporations and their bottom lines, not the American people.”
It’s a good thing we have a long holiday weekend centered on patriotism and celebrating American values to allow cooler heads to prevail. As if.
What we can hope for, at a minimum, is productive, reasonable dialogue. (Enter, sarcasm.)
Jacob Hess, who served on the board of the National Coalition of Dialogue and Deliberation and has worked to promote liberal-conservative understanding, published a commentary earlier this week positing whether civility had become a bad thing.
He concluded: “Some Americans now view civility as a barrier to social progress. That idea is toxic to our democracy … (I)t’s increasingly clear that the greater challenge to civility in America is not that it’s boring, but that more and more, civility is perceived as a bad thing — a barrier to social progress in the world today.”
“Although majorities of Americans still endorse these civic aspirations (largely agreeing upon lines between appropriate and inappropriate verbal norms), most of us also acknowledge a worrisome, steady deterioration in our ability to live out these ideals as a nation. A 2016 report by The Associated Press and the NORC Center for Public Affairs Research at the University of Chicago found 74% of Americans believed that manners and behavior have declined in the United States. Three years later, that figure had risen to 85% of American adults agreeing that political debate in the country had become more negative and less respectful,” he wrote. “Why the deterioration? Social media is rightly highlighted as playing a corrosive role, combined with an erosion of religious commitment. A majority of Americans (55%) also believe that former President Donald Trump played a pivotal role in sparking a dwindling of our civic norms by his willing adoption of outright name-calling (‘stupid, incompetent, losers’) as signature of his campaign and presidency.”
So what’s a possible argument against being civil?
Hess writes “in the wake of an increasingly conservative Supreme Court, Dahlia Lithwick lamented at Slate what she considers her prior naiveté in supporting efforts to promote civility. She now believes that ‘civility had come to mean being nice to terrible people in public because it hurts their feelings when we do not.’ Yielding to appeals to civic virtue was, as she put it, ‘code for capitulation to those who want to destroy us.’”
That means none of us should remain silent in the face of what we see as injustices. We need to stand up for what we believe is right, which is our right. But we need to have proper arguments ready — not rehearsed talking points that are preached to us.
Hess argues the gloves need come off — “not because we’ve laid aside our higher aspirations, but because we’ve convinced ourselves that the unique seriousness of the battle demands something more potent than open-hearted conversation.”
This Fourth of July weekend, keep the First Amendment close, and in mind. It wouldn’t hurt to keep an open mind, either.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.