We are closing in on our annual moment, when we take a moment to celebrate declaring our independence. As with many holidays, we stray from meaning. We generalize: “We are celebrating America!”

And yet, many Americans do not feel as if there is as much to celebrate. No Sousa march or reenactment of the signing of the declaration is going to truly rally the masses.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0