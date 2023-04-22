It was fitting that the Affordable Heat Act cleared so many hurdles the same week as Earth Day.
The act requires fossil fuel corporations and utilities that import heating fuels into Vermont to reduce their climate pollution over time, in line with Global Warming Solutions Act requirements.
By design, it aims to reduce climate pollution and to reduce the costs of home and building heating for Vermonters over time.
“Climate change is disrupting lives all over the world, and at the same time, dramatic fluctuations in global fuel prices are hurting Vermonters,” said Rep. Amy Sheldon, a Middlebury Democrat and chair of the House Committee on Environment and Energy, in a prepared statement.
Critics of the bill, which passed the Senate in March, have said — among other points — that the costs being placed on fuel dealers will simply be passed on to customers, many in Vermont who live on fixed incomes or are already struggling to make ends meet.
It is a big win for advocates of the bill, a similar version of which did not pass last year. And this time around, Republican Gov. Phil Scott likely will veto it, only to be overturned by the Democratic supermajority.
But some will ask: Is it already too late?
We are not talking about “collapse” — the theory that simplifying complex systems, like society, commerce and government, is at a tipping point because of our reckless disregard for fossil fuel use and capacity due to overpopulation.
Can simple solutions — recycling, composting, taking part in Green Up Day, weatherizing homes, purchasing efficient vehicles, and the like — be making the difference when so much has changed due to humankind?
That is why Earth Day is worth celebrating. It is an opportunity — an annual reminder — to raise awareness and advocate for change around the issues most impacting our planet. Of course, it also is a chance to celebrate our planet and its ecosystems.
Earth Day was started by Wisconsin U.S. Sen. Gaylord Nelson in 1970 to promote environmental policies on a national scale. Following that first Earth Day, the U.S. Congress authorized the creation of the Environmental Protection Agency. Earth Day also led to the passage of the Clean Water and Endangered Species Acts. In 1990, Earth Day went global and mobilized 141 countries to participate in protecting the environment.
So here is why you should be reminded part of Earth Day. According to Earth Day literature:
Global average temperatures are on the rise, thanks to greenhouse gasses like carbon dioxide. Since 1880, Earth’s temperature has risen by an average of 0.14 degrees Fahrenheit per decade, but the rate of warming since 1981 is more than twice as fast, clocking in at 0.32 degrees Fahrenheit per decade.
The average annual carbon emissions per American are 20 tons, compared to a world average of 4 tons.
Food waste remains a major problem — a third of the world’s food supply is wasted every year, while 30% of the global population lives in a state of food insecurity.
Systems of overconsumption and extraction lead to depleted environments and social inequity, as 80% of the world’s natural resources are used by just 20% of the population.
On Thursday, President Joe Biden pledged to increase U.S. funding to help developing countries fight climate change and curb deforestation in Brazil’s Amazon rainforest during a meeting with leaders from the world’s largest economies.
But he was summarily chastised by U.N. Secretary General António Guterres, who told countries attending Biden’s “Major Economies Forum” that “a quantum leap in climate action” was required to limit temperature rises to 1.5 degrees Celsius. He said First World nations were not coming close to doing enough. In fact, he warned in a recorded Earth Day message that “we seem hellbent on destruction.”
Earth Day this year follows weeks of extreme weather, with temperatures hitting a record 113.7 Fahrenheit in Thailand and another punishing heat wave in India, where at least 13 people died of heatstroke at a ceremony last weekend, according to Reuters.
Scientists warned this week that killer heatwaves were putting “unprecedented burdens” on India’s agriculture, economy and public health, and undermining the country’s long-term efforts to reduce poverty, inequality and illness.
And, climate scientists told us on Thursday, average global temperatures could hit record highs this year or in 2024, driven by climate change and the anticipated return of the “El Niño” weather phenomenon.
For sure, take a moment to celebrate our moment of progress, and then let’s get back to work.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.