Tuesday was another historic day for our nation.
President Joe Biden signed gay marriage legislation into law in a ceremony that reflected growing acceptance of same-sex unions.
The new law is intended to safeguard gay marriages if the U.S. Supreme Court ever reverses Obergefell v. Hodges, its 2015 decision legalizing same-sex unions nationwide. The new law also protects interracial marriages. In 1967, the Supreme Court in Loving v. Virginia struck down laws in 16 states barring interracial marriage.
The signing marks the culmination of a months-long bipartisan effort sparked by the Supreme Court’s decision in June to overturn Roe v. Wade, the 1973 ruling that made abortion available across the country, according to The Associated Press coverage.
“This law and the love it defends strike a blow against hate in all its forms,” Biden said. “And that’s why this law matters to every single American.”
The triumphant mood played out against the backdrop of a right-wing backlash over gender issues, which has alarmed gay and transgender people and their advocates. Biden criticized the “callous, cynical laws introduced in the states targeting transgender children, terrifying families and criminalizing doctors who give children the care they need.”
“Racism, antisemitism, homophobia, transphobia, they’re all connected,” Biden said. “But the antidote to hate is love.”
Among the attendees were the owner of Club Q, a gay nightclub in Colorado, where five people were killed in a shooting last month, and two survivors of the attack. The suspect has been charged with hate crimes.
A Gallup poll showed only 27% of U.S. adults supported same-sex unions in 1996, when President Bill Clinton signed the Defense of Marriage Act, which said the federal government would only recognize heterosexual marriages. Biden voted for the legislation.
By the time of Biden’s 2012 interview, gay marriage remained controversial, but support had expanded to roughly half of U.S. adults, according to Gallup. Earlier this year, 71% said same-sex unions should be recognized by law.
There were about 1.2 million same-sex couple households in the United States in 2021, according to recently released Census Bureau data. Roughly 710,000 of the same-sex couple households were married and about 500,000 were unmarried.
While the data is encouraging in that inclusivity is taking hold across society, the obstacles are tangible and frightening. And that is on the heels of one of the most challenging times in modern history: the long-term effects of isolation due to the pandemic.
The census also has found that regardless of age, LGBT adults have consistently reported higher rates of symptoms of both anxiety and depression than non-LGBT adults during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to an analysis of the U.S. Census Bureau’s experimental Household Pulse Survey released on Wednesday.
Previous Census Bureau research showed that LGBT adults — those living alone and with others — experienced more mental health challenges than non-LGBT respondents. The current research expands that analysis by also examining LGBT and non-LGBT respondents by age.
According to the survey, younger respondents, whether they are LGBT or non-LGBT, struggled more with both anxiety and depression symptoms, but younger LGBT respondents struggled the most.
In contrast, only about 14% of non-LGBT and 19% of LGBT respondents ages 65 and older reported anxiety symptoms. However, LGBT respondents reported higher levels of anxiety symptoms than non-LGBT respondents in all age groups.
The survey’s findings were similar for those who reported symptoms of depression. Half of LGBT respondents ages 18-29 reported symptoms of depression, compared with about 29% of non-LGBT respondents in this age group.
Depression symptoms also declined with age — about 16% of LGBT respondents and 11% of non-LGBT respondents ages 65 and up in this group reported feeling depressed.
We are grateful for moments like this week's bill-signing at the White House. But we must acknowledge that we have a long way to go before all people feel safe and not under intimidation by a culture that is woefully behind the times and intolerant.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.