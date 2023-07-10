Like the rest of the Rutland community, we are mourning the tragic death of Officer Jessica Ebbighausen. One of the Rutland City Police Department’s newest officers, Ebbighausen, 19, was killed on duty Friday when a vehicle driven by a fleeing suspect struck the cruiser she was driving nearly head-on.

Ebbighausen’s death is the first time a Rutland City officer has been killed in the line of duty. It serves as a sad reminder of the risk first-responders put themselves in every single day in order to keep our communities safe. For that, we owe them all a debt of gratitude.

