This week, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed into law bills that block public colleges from using federal or state funding on diversity programs.

The laws come as Republicans nationwide target programs on diversity, equity and inclusion in higher education. Some Republicans contend the higher education reforms are meant to strengthen state colleges and universities by gutting programs they consider divisive or feckless.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.