This week, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed into law bills that block public colleges from using federal or state funding on diversity programs.
The laws come as Republicans nationwide target programs on diversity, equity and inclusion in higher education. Some Republicans contend the higher education reforms are meant to strengthen state colleges and universities by gutting programs they consider divisive or feckless.
Overall, the signing this week builds on the governor’s larger push to shape Florida’s education system through regulating how schools deal with subjects such as race and gender, with the governor arguing that he is challenging inappropriate liberal ideology in the classroom.
Faculty members at the schools railed against the policies during the 2023 legislative session, arguing the changes violate academic freedom principles and could hinder recruitment and enrollment of students and faculty alike.
Diversity, equity and inclusion offices in higher education often spearhead services tailored to students of various races, genders, sexual orientations, cultures and abilities. Some college administrators also consider so-called DEI factors when admitting students, providing scholarships or deciding which faculty to hire and promote, the Associated Press said.
Not if DeSantis has his way.
The central legislation, FL S.B. 266 (23R), prohibits Florida schools from spending any state or federal funding on most programs or campus activities that advocate for diversity and inclusion policies or promote political or social activism.
Florida is set to undergo a statewide review of college courses and programs for traces of lessons that assert “systemic racism, sexism, oppression and privilege” are ingrained in American society. It also spurs officials to reconsider what level courses that broach those subjects or “distort significant historical events” should be available to students and could ultimately lead to the “removal, alignment, realignment or addition” of courses.
He also signed FL H.B. 931 (23R) to prevent schools from requiring “political loyalty tests” in hiring or admissions and attempting to spur more debates among students. As one example of this, Republicans during session cited a statement from Florida Atlantic University asking medical students how they can “play an active role” in addressing and dismantling systemic racism. In advocating for the higher education changes, DeSantis and other Republicans have said that the terms diversity, equity and inclusive have been “hijacked” by the left and are “being used as a club to silence things” they disagree with. “It’s our view that when the taxpayers are funding these institutions, that we as Floridians and we as taxpayers have every right to insist that they are following a mission that is consistent with the best interests of our people and our state,” the governor told reporters.
Florida Sen. Shevrin Jones, a Democrat, issued a statement after the signing: “Education ought to be about teaching kids how to think through issues, not what to think about issues. The exposure to wide-ranging experiences and fresh perspectives encourages understanding and creativity. By restricting what students can learn, the state is actively suppressing students’ academic and intellectual freedom.”
Here in Vermont, it is with pride that most of our communities seem to strive to be inclusive. Most of our lawmakers are not trying to regulate tolerance nor govern values to the point that we further marginalize communities already challenged enough. (Although referring to a drag queen as a “thing” in a social media post probably deserves an apology.)
Most Vermonters do not see DEI as a source of threat. Vermont always has seemed to recognize the concept of equity (consider: “Unity and Freedom”) and that some people may need unique support systems due to varied backgrounds and experiences.
Over time, DEI, which started during the civil rights movement, has seen its scope expand from race to include religion, ethnicity, gender and sexual orientation. It has been a natural trajectory, albeit a slow one.
As a nation, we should recognize the differences between us — experiences, cultures, points of view and even physical characteristics.
What makes us different is what enriches our lives. Sociologists will tell you this is particularly true when people with diverse backgrounds come together to pursue a shared goal. Blindfolded, we will take help from any hand, if it is required.
And yet, everywhere, there are those in America who do not want change. They do not want diversity nor equity. They want what they want, and they will stoke division to push for greater political extremes to get what “they want.” All it really does, though, is distract from the reality that some people are racist, phobic, ignorant or intolerant. DEI is just a handy target.
DEI is not a significant threat, nor is it an existential crisis. What is a threat is getting lost in the polarization during our legitimate search for the best ways to help the historically marginalized minorities while we attempt to preserve institutions — like public colleges — and apply principles toward making more opportunities and prosperity for all.
That’s inclusion, or the way it should be.
